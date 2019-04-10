Inside BTS And Halsey's Real Life Friendship As They Tease 'Boys With Luv' Collaboration

Halsey and BTS have been friends for a long time. Picture: Getty

BTS and Halsey have come together for a new single titled ‘Boys With Luv’ – two years after striking up a bond after months of being huge fans of one another.

BTS and Halsey’s new track is the collaboration we’ve all been waiting for, and after teasing a snippet of ‘Boys With Luv’ fans are preparing for their new obsession.

Halsey has been a long-term supporter of the group for a long time, after they met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards where she told them their videos were “the coolest”.

To prove their special connection, here’s every time BTS and Halsey have showed their support for one another…

BTS Discuss Collaborating With Halsey In 2017

BTS’ Rap Monster told MBC’s Section TV who they would love to collaborate with in future, and as well as DJ Khaled and Miley Cyrus he said they’d also spoken with Halsey about working together.

Halsey Watches BTS In South Korea

After performing on tour in Seoul Halsey stopped by to hang out with BTS, writing on Instagram she was “hella proud” of the group.

She wrote alongside some snaps of them together: “You know there was no way I’d come all the way to Seoul without seeing these guys. can’t wait to see them play Staples center!!! I’m HELLA proud [sic].”

Halsey Calls BTS ‘An Inspiration’

After reuniting with her pals Halsey shared just how much they mean to her, writing on Twitter: “We have been friends for almost 2 years! I am so lucky to know them and they inspire me so much. Your boys are A+.”

Halsey Hints At Collaboration Plans

During an interview with Heat, Halsey said: “I think we both have this conceptual thing that we really like to do so it could be cool to find some kind of bridge that is really good for my MO. Something that signifies the whole thing together.

“They were so inspirational to me when I was making Hopeless Kingdom because I’ve been on BTS for a really long time. I was watching some of their earlier concept videos and I saw some of the philosophical references they were using and the colours and the warmness, it inspired me so much.”

‘Boy With Luv’ Teaser Drops

In the snippet of Halsey and BTS’ collaboration, the 24 year old can be seen working in a ticket window, but after seeing something which catches her eye she leaves the booth and walks out, where the boys are sat on the kerb. Above them a neon sign reads: “Persona” .

