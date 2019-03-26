Halsey Confirms her New Album Is Coming This Year And It’s About “Forgiving” Herself

26 March 2019, 15:22

Halsey revealed that her new album is coming this year.
Picture: Instagram

The follow up to ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ is in the works, and fans will get to hear Halsey’s new music very soon.

Halsey fans will be able to hear new music very soon as the ‘Without Me’ star confirmed her new album will be coming this year.

She took to Twitter to tease fans with news that she was hard at work on the new record, but that she wanted it to be perfect before it was released.

She wrote, “I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories. for touring and traveling with your friends. for events and pop ups and meeting new people.

“For music video screenshots. for group chats and late night. thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect.”

She added, “Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself. In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself.

“I hope when it’s finally in your hands it brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It’s a loud one.”

A fan asked her whether we would be getting it in 2019, and Halsey – real name Ashley Frangipane – confirmed that it would be.

The new album will be Halsey’s third studio album, following on from ‘Badlands’ and ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, and we can’t wait to hear what she has in store for us.

