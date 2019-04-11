BTS New Album: 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' - Release Date, Tracklist And More

BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'. Picture: Instagram

The k-pop idols BTS are ready to release their seventh album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' and we've got all the details you need to know.

BTS' brand new album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' is nearly available around the world, so we figured it would be good opportunity for you to get all the deets on what to expect from the K-Pop legends.

From collaborations to the release date, we've got you covered!

BTS' new album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'. Picture: Instagram/BTS

When is 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' released?

BTS' sixth extended play 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' is set to be released on the 12th April 2019. The EP is the follow-up to their 2019 albums 'Love Yourself: Tear' and 'Love Yourself: Answer'.

The album was ready for pre-order on March 13th.

What is the 'Map Of The Soul: Persona' tracklist?

The entire EP is lead by the single “Boy With Luv” (also known as “A Poem for the Small Things”) that features Halsey as well as songs "Mikrokosmos," "Make It Right," "HOME," "Jamais Vu," and "Dionysus." There's a special solo track by RM called “Intro: Persona.”

Are the any collaborations on 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'?

There will be only one collaboration on the EP and it comes in the form of 'Boy With Luv' with pop icon Halsey! We. Can't. Wait!

