BRIT Awards 2025: JADE, KSI and more nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
23 January 2025, 17:38
The nominations are in for The BRIT Awards 2025, including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital.
The BRITs 2025 will celebrate another incredible year of music from the world's hottest hit music stars.
This year, some of the biggest artists are nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard promoted by Capital, including Coldplay, JADE, Ella Henderson, KSI and Myles Smith.
Here's a complete list of who was nominated for Song of the Year and the songs they were nominated for.
Artemas – 'i like the way you kiss me'
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – 'Kisses'
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – 'BAND4BAND'
Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish – 'Guess' featuring billie eilish
Chase & Status / Stormzy – 'Backbone'
Coldplay – 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) – 'Alibi'
KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) – 'Thick Of It'
Sam Ryder – 'You're Christmas To Me'
Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D – 'Somedays'