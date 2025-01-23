BRIT Awards 2025: JADE, KSI and more nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard

BRIT Awards 2025 Song of the Year. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The nominations are in for The BRIT Awards 2025, including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital.

The BRITs 2025 will celebrate another incredible year of music from the world's hottest hit music stars.

This year, some of the biggest artists are nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard promoted by Capital, including Coldplay, JADE, Ella Henderson, KSI and Myles Smith.

Here's a complete list of who was nominated for Song of the Year and the songs they were nominated for.

Jack Whitehall returns to host The BRITs for 2025. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards 2025 Song Of The Year with Mastercard

Artemas – 'i like the way you kiss me'

The Beatles – 'Now And Then'

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – 'Kisses'

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – 'BAND4BAND'

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish – 'Guess' featuring billie eilish

Chase & Status / Stormzy – 'Backbone'

Coldplay – 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'

Dua Lipa – 'Training Season'

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) – 'Alibi'

JADE – 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Jordan Adetunji – 'KEHLANI'

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) – 'Thick Of It'

Myles Smith – 'Stargazing'

Sam Ryder – 'You're Christmas To Me'

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D – 'Somedays'

