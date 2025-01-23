BRIT Awards 2025: JADE, KSI and more nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard

23 January 2025, 17:38

BRIT Awards 2025 Song of the Year
BRIT Awards 2025 Song of the Year. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The nominations are in for The BRIT Awards 2025, including Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRITs 2025 will celebrate another incredible year of music from the world's hottest hit music stars.

This year, some of the biggest artists are nominated for Song of the Year with Mastercard promoted by Capital, including Coldplay, JADE, Ella Henderson, KSI and Myles Smith.

Here's a complete list of who was nominated for Song of the Year and the songs they were nominated for.

Jack Whitehall returns to host The BRITs for 2025
Jack Whitehall returns to host The BRITs for 2025. Picture: Getty

The BRIT Awards 2025 Song Of The Year with Mastercard

Artemas – 'i like the way you kiss me'

The Beatles – 'Now And Then'

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – 'Kisses'

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – 'BAND4BAND'

Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish – 'Guess' featuring billie eilish

Chase & Status / Stormzy – 'Backbone'

Coldplay – 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'

Dua Lipa – 'Training Season'

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) – 'Alibi'

JADE – 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Jordan Adetunji – 'KEHLANI'

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) – 'Thick Of It'

Myles Smith – 'Stargazing'

Sam Ryder – 'You're Christmas To Me'

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D – 'Somedays'

Read more about music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Lover version

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full nominations list here

BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know
Pop Act is supported by Capital at this year's BRITs

Here's who's nominated for Pop Act at The BRIT Awards 2025

The BRITs 2025 has five public-voted genre awards

The BRIT Awards 2025 genre awards and nominations

What do Bad Bunny's EoO lyrics mean in English?

What does 'EoO' mean? Bad Bunny's spicy 'EoO' lyrics translated into English

Hot On Capital

Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what Love Island series he was on

Love Island All Stars Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Trace Cyrus' emotional plea to Billy Ray Cyrus goes viral

Trace Cyrus posts emotional plea to dad Billy Ray Cyrus following controversial performance
Get to know Love Island's Harriett

Love Island All Stars Harriett Blackmore: Age, ex-boyfriend, brother and what series she was on

Love Island

Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"

Robert Pattinson calls out people who say Twilight "ruined the vampire genre"

TV & Film

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

What happened to Kitty's mom in XO, Kitty? Her relationship with Simon explained

TV & Film

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for podcast comments

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for shocking podcast clip

Love Island

Why did Island's Grace Jackson and Marcus Rashford split?

Love Island's Grace Jackson sets the record straight on 'dating' Marcus Rashford

Love Island

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO Kitty? Here's who his parents actually are

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO, Kitty? Here's who his birth parents actually are

TV & Film

Harriett Blackmore teases All Stars appearance

Is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore going into All Stars?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Catherine Agbaje is back for All Stars

Love Island All Stars Catherine Agbaje: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Is Traitors on tonight?

When is the next episode of Traitors? Here's what nights The Traitors is on

TV & Film

Fans think The Traitors' Frankie and Freddie could be mum and son

Are The Traitors' Frankie and Freddie related? The mum and son duo theory explained

TV & Film

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

Lady Gaga's 7th album - LG7 title, release date, tracklist, collabs and more

Lola Young 'Messy' lyrics meaning explained

Lola Young explains "complex" meaning behind her 'Messy' lyrics

Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup

FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

Robert Pattinson reveals who inspired his wild Mickey 17 voice after trailer goes viral

Robert Pattinson sounds completely unrecognisable in viral Mickey 17 trailer

TV & Film

Fans of the traitors think the show gave a clue about a potential finale twist.

The Traitors fans spot ‘clue’ hinting at major finale twist

TV & Film

Justin Bieber responded to divorce rumours after unfollowing his wife Hailey on Instagram

Justin Bieber breaks silence on why he unfollowed wife Hailey amid divorce rumours

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch