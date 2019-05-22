BLACKPINK Pay Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims By Changing Song Lyrics And Choreography At Concert In The City

BLACKPINK honoured the Manchester attack victims at their concert. Picture: Getty

BLACKPINK performed in Manchester ahead of the two-year anniversary of the bombings at Ariana Grande’s concert, and the singers chose to honour the victims with a touching tribute.

BLACKPINK were in Manchester this week, at the same time the city marked two years since Ariana Grande’s concert was targeted by a suicide bomber, killing 22 and injuring hundreds of her fans.

With this in mind, the girls decided to change some of their lyrics and choreography as they paid tribute to those affected by the terror attack which took place on 22 May 2017.

BLACKPINK pay respect to the Manchester victims from two years ago during their concert at the city. They also didn’t perform certain songs that could remind people of the tragedy. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6cHZW6U0WW — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) May 21, 2019

According to one fan on Twitter who attended the concert, BLACKPINK changed the words “blow up” to “glow up” in their song ‘Whistle’ and altered their song ‘Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du’ to remove the dance moves referencing gun shots.

They also dedicated ‘Stay’ to the victims of the terror attacks and shared a statement to concertgoers at the start of the show.

The statement read: “Blinks, thank you for being with us tonight. It’s a privilege to be performing here in Manchester, especially at this time. We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times. We are here for you. #OneLoveManchester.”

Meanwhile, Ariana also showed she was thinking of the victims on the second anniversary of the terror attack by posting a bee emoji on her Instagram Stories.

