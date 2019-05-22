BLACKPINK Pay Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims By Changing Song Lyrics And Choreography At Concert In The City

22 May 2019, 15:16 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 15:26

BLACKPINK honoured the Manchester attack victims at their concert
BLACKPINK honoured the Manchester attack victims at their concert. Picture: Getty

BLACKPINK performed in Manchester ahead of the two-year anniversary of the bombings at Ariana Grande’s concert, and the singers chose to honour the victims with a touching tribute.

BLACKPINK were in Manchester this week, at the same time the city marked two years since Ariana Grande’s concert was targeted by a suicide bomber, killing 22 and injuring hundreds of her fans.

With this in mind, the girls decided to change some of their lyrics and choreography as they paid tribute to those affected by the terror attack which took place on 22 May 2017.

BLACKPINK Want To Collaborate With Adele And Rita Ora

According to one fan on Twitter who attended the concert, BLACKPINK changed the words “blow up” to “glow up” in their song ‘Whistle’ and altered their song ‘Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du’ to remove the dance moves referencing gun shots.

They also dedicated ‘Stay’ to the victims of the terror attacks and shared a statement to concertgoers at the start of the show.

The statement read: “Blinks, thank you for being with us tonight. It’s a privilege to be performing here in Manchester, especially at this time. We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times. We are here for you. #OneLoveManchester.”

Meanwhile, Ariana also showed she was thinking of the victims on the second anniversary of the terror attack by posting a bee emoji on her Instagram Stories.

> Download Our App For All The Latest BLACKPINK News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Halsey paid a fan's speeding ticket after they went over the limit listening to her new song

Halsey Paid A Fan’s Speeding Ticket After Going Over The Limit While ‘Bangin’ Out’ To Her New Song
Ariana Grande honoured those affected by the Manchester terror attack

Ariana Grande Honours Manchester Attack Victims With Meaningful Bee Post

Ariana Grande

Lewis Capaldi's 'Grace' music video

Lewis Capaldi Fans Have Discovered His Stripper Inspired 'Grace' Video
Zara Larsson is coming off of social media for a while

Zara Larsson Taking Social Media Break After Apologising To James Charles
Taron Egerton was caught by Elton John's security

WATCH: Taron Egerton Was Caught By Security Rummaging Through Elton John's Fridge

Hot On Capital

5SOS fans are desperate to work out the band's cryptic clues

5SOS Fans Are Trying To Decode The Band's Cryptic New Music Clues

5 Seconds Of Summer

Taron Egerton is playing Elton John in the new biopic, Rocketman

How old is Taron Egerton, does the Rocketman actor have a girlfriend and what are his biggest films?
ITV have made changes to their Love Island aftercare process

Love Island 2019 Cast To Receive Minimum Of Eight Therapy Sessions Upon Leaving The Villa

TV & Film

Take this quiz to see if you'd win Love Island while coupled up with Lewis Capaldi

QUIZ: Would You Win Love Island Coupled Up With Lewis Capaldi?
Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling

Who Is Laura Whitmore? Survival Of The Fittest Host And Iain Stirling's Girlfriend
Rosie Williams and Adam Collard were together on Love Island for a brief time

Love Island’s Rosie Williams Reignites Row With Adam Collard As She Claims His 'Player Behaviour' Boosted His Career

TV & Film