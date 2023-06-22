Beyoncé Dedicates ‘Renaissance’ Concert In Hamburg To Dancer's Late Brother

Beyoncé and her dancers dedicated the concert on 21st June to Andre Marshall. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Beyoncé and her on-stage crew honoured dance co-captain Amari Marshall’s brother Andre.

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ dance co-captain Amari Marshall sadly lost her brother Andre this week, so the ‘Love On Top’ singer and her team made sure to pay tribute to the late dancer while performing in Hamburg on Wednesday night.

Amari announced on Instagram after hearing the heartbreaking news: “My brother was called home to be with the lord. This is by far the hardest day/days of my life. There is nothing like losing a sibling abruptly/prematurely.

“It’s so hard to not question God at this time. But the peace that him and Andre have given me. Let’s me know that me and my family will be okay.”

She went on to thank Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the whole cast for supporting her through the difficult time.

Beyoncé is in Europe for the 'Renaissance' tour before heading to the US. Picture: Getty

At today's “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” show in Hamburg, Germany, a moment of silence was held in honor of Andre Marshall, brother of tour dance team co-captain Amari Marshall.



Rest in Power, Andre. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/mUlF579CJo — RENAISSANCE WT Updates 🪩 (@RWT2023Bey) June 22, 2023

“Thank you B, Jay, Chris and my entire cast for the outpour of love,” Amari added. “Thank you everyone to who has reached out. Please know that me and the family love you all. And that we ask for time and privacy at this time.”

Beyoncé announced earlier on in the day that the evening’s show was ‘dedicated to Andre Jose Marshall II’ and she switched up her performance so they could pay their respects.

Amari Marshall is one of Beyoncé's main dancers. Picture: Getty

Amari Marshall is often joined by Blue Ivy on stage at the 'Renaissance' shows. Picture: Getty

Before performing ‘Black Parade’, Beyoncé and her dancers, who were visibly emotional on the stage, held a moment of silence for Andre.

Amari is the incredible dancer who’s usually seen at the centre of the 'Renaissance' stage for ‘My Power’ into ‘Black Parade’, with Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy occasionally seen alongside her.

As well as Beyoncé, she's choreographed for Rihanna, Cirara and Pharrell Williams. She also starred in Beyoncé's Netflix documentary, Homecoming (Coachella).

