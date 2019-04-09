Ariana Grande And Drake To Collaborate? Ari Followed ChampagnePapi On Instagram And Fans Are Losing It

Ariana Grande and Drake have fuelled speculation they're collaborating. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and Drake have just followed each other on Instagram, so of course we’re now awaiting news of a collaboration.

Ariana Grande and Drake’s latest social media movements have sent fans wild, with news of them following each other leading us all hoping two of our favourite artists are to collaborate.

If you reckon it might just be some innocent Instagram action then here's what exactly went down: Drake followed Ariana, Scooter Braun followed Drake, Ariana followed Drake, and then Victoria Monet liked a tweet about Drake following the ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker.

Scooter Braun is of course Ariana’s manager, while Victoria Monet is the pop star's best friend.

Ariana and drake are collabing it's over — t 🦄 (@tittieana) April 9, 2019

A summer hit on it’S WAY — 𝐻𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃𝒶 👄 (@harrysleftsmile) April 8, 2019

• Drake Followed Ariana

• Scooter Followed Drake

• Ariana Followed Drake

• Victoria likes a tweet about Drake following Ariana pic.twitter.com/hvu2fKhJTZ — Butera Culture (@butera_culture) April 8, 2019

We’re now convinced the king of hip hop and the queen of pop are working on something truly magical, and fans are losing their minds.

“Do ya smell a collab or sum? [sic],” one fan tweeted, as another added: “Some hits are coming soon.”

“If this is a collab I am passing the f**k out this is all I’ve ever wanted” screamed a third, as a fourth begged: “Both of them are huge and been dominating the charts for months and years! So I guess Ariana and Drake would really make a good collaboration I hope it’s going to be a bop!”

Record label Young Money, who Drake is still signed to, have only fuelled the speculation after sharing the speculative tweets with a thinking face emoji.

