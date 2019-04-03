Ariana Grande 'Monopoly' Lyrics: Ari's New Song With Victoria Monet Decoded – Including 'Who Is Eric Vetro?'

Fans have a lot of questions about Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet's 'Monopoly' track. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and best friend Victoria Monet recently dropped 'Monopoly', but some of their lyrics have sparked questions.

While the biggest question to arise from the release of 'Monopoly' was whether Ariana Grande was revealing she’s bisexual, some of Ari and Victoria Monet’s words in the song have led to all sorts of queries, including ‘what does dichotomy mean?’ and ‘who is Eric Vetro?’.

So if you’re wondering about any of the above, we’ve got the answers...

Victoria Monet: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Best Friend, How Old Is She And Is The 'Monopoly' Singer Bisexual?

Ariana Grande's mum Joan explained what 'Monopoly' is really about. Picture: Joan Grande/Twitter

What Is ‘Monopoly’ Actually About?

As Ariana’s mum perfectly explained, ‘Monopoly’ is simply a celebration of Ariana and her best friend's success and expressing their gratitude to their fans.

After one publication tweeted the song was “flaunting their success”, Joan explained: “Monopoly is such a gift... friendship, goals, gratitude, celebration, fun, giving back and a BOP...if only everyone looked at life that way... would definitely be a better place.... after everything, Ariana still thinks that way, let's all celebrate her, she is THE role model! [sic]”

What Is Clicquot?

One of the lyrics says: "Remember when we made a f***in’ album off that Clicquot?" which is of course a French Champagne, hinting Ariana had had a few glasses of bubbly when recording one of her albums.

Who Is Eric Vetro?

After the Clicquot lyric, Ari and Vic sing: "I never track my vocals, so shout out to Eric Vetro (I love Eric Vetro, man)".

Eric Vetro is a vocal coach to the stars, including Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfield.

What Does ‘Dichotomy’ mean?

The dictionary explains Dichotomy means “a division or contrast between two things that are or are represented as being opposed or entirely different”. In ‘Monopoly’ Ariana sings: “I swerve both ways, dichotomy”.

Who Is Cletus?

At the end of the track the girls crack up as Victoria adds: “Where you been, Cletus?” much to her best pal’s puzzlement.

However she does also explain to the ‘7 Rings’ songstress that Cletus is a character from the Nutty Professor, played by Eddie Murphy.

Is Ariana Grande Bisexual?

After fans heard the line: “I like women and men”, many were quick to question Ari’s sexuality, but she has since responded to the speculation.

After a fan tweeted: “Ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said.”, the pop queen responded: “I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now, which is okay.”

Naturally, everyone has become obsessed with ‘Monopoly’ so you can imagine how excited fans were when she and Victoria performed it live in Montreal.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News