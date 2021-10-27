Adele Fans Disappointed After Believing They Had Priority Tickets To Next Concerts Following Cancelled 2017 Dates

By Capital FM

Adele is returning to the stage in 2022, four years after last performing in the UK where she had to cancel her final two concerts due to damaging her vocal cords.

Adele is headlining two shows at BST Hyde Park in July 2022, her first concerts in four years.

After the announcement, fans flocked to her website to register for pre-sale access, crashing her site in the process.

5 Things We Learnt About Adele’s New Album '30' From Her Latest Interview

However, some fans of the ballad queen have been left disappointed after struggling to sign up for pre-sale access and not being given priority despite missing out on seeing her live in 2017.

Adele had to cancel two shows in 2017 due to issues with her vocal cords. Picture: Getty

Adele was due to finish her 2017 tour at Wembley Stadium but it was cut short. Picture: Getty

Four years ago, the ‘Hello’ singer was forced to cancel her final tour dates at Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords, and fans were hoping they’d get priority tickets when she eventually returned to the stage.

One upset fan wrote on Twitter: “Dear @Adele, I was one of the unfortunate fans that had a ticket for 1st July 2017 show at Wembley Stadium, which you cancelled due to health concerns. I was under the impression I would get priority access to your next set of shows in the UK, but I’ve heard nothing of the sort.”

“Hi, back in 2017 you told us we’d have priority for the next shows due to the Wembley gigs being cancelled, so is that in place for the Hyde Park ones now? Thanks,” another fan tweeted to the ‘Easy On Me’ singer.

Adele is performing two concerts at BST Hyde Park in 2022. Picture: Adele/Instagram

“If I don’t get tickets for @Adele tomorrow when I’ve still got my 2017 cancelled Wembley ticket after being promised priority I’m gonna be absolutely livid,” commented another.

Adele shared a statement at the time, telling her thousands of ticket-holders she was ‘devastated’ to have called time on the tour dates early.

“On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend,” she wrote. “To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement.”

@Adele announces first live performance in 5 years - where’s our priority tickets we were promised due to our show being cancelled in 2017!? Never got the chance to see her and getting tickets is going to be absolute chaos… — Becka Thompson (@BeckaLou94) October 26, 2021

If I don’t get tickets for @Adele tomorrow when I’ve still got my 2017 cancelled Wembley ticket after being promised priority I’m gonna be absolutely livid — Kelsey (@kelseyallan_) October 27, 2021

@songkicksupport @songkick @Adele Hi, back in 2017 you told us we’d have priority for the next shows due to the Wembley gigs being cancelled, so is that in place for the Hyde Park ones now? Thanks pic.twitter.com/N1mpQkoV9I — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) October 26, 2021

Pre-sale for Adele’s BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale on Thursday morning, with general sale going live at 10am on 30 October.

Adele is joining the BST Hyde Park line-up alongside Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital