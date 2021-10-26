Adele To Play 2 Concerts In Hyde Park in 2022 – How Much Will Tickets Be?

26 October 2021, 16:10

Adele is headlining two BST Hyde Park concerts
Adele is headlining two BST Hyde Park concerts. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele is joining the line-up of BST Hyde Park next summer, and tickets are on sale soon.

Adele has proved to fans she’s back in our lives for good after releasing comeback single ‘Easy On Me’ earlier this month.

And as the world looks forward to the release of her next album, '30', which will come out on 19 November, Adele announced she’s headlining at BST Hyde Park next summer in what will be her first live shows in the UK since 2017.

5 Things We Learnt About Adele’s New Album '30' From Her Latest Interview

In an announcement that actually crashed the singer’s website as fans tried to sign up for pre-sale access, Adele has been confirmed for Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July.

Adele is performing live in the UK for the first time since 2017
Adele is performing live in the UK for the first time since 2017. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam are also on the line-up, performing across weekends in June and July.

The prices for Adele’s shows have not yet been revealed, but Elton’s general admission tickets are around £90.45, while VIP tickets are £273.

Adele’s ticket prices will no doubt be a similar cost.

On 24 June, Elton will kick things off as he closes his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the summer festival, followed by Adele the following weekend.

Adele is making her comeback to music
Adele is making her comeback to music. Picture: Getty

After Adele, Pearl Jam will take to the stage the weekend after, while Duran Duran will headline on 10 July.

Tickets for Adele’s shows go on sale at 10am on Saturday 30 October, with presale beginning two days prior on Thursday.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

When will Dua Lipa release another album?

When Will Dua Lipa Release Her Third Album?

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd release new track

The Weeknd And Swedish House Mafia 'Moth To A Flame' Lyrics Decoded
Adele's album '30' is coming out in November

5 Things We Learnt About Adele’s New Album '30' From Her Latest Interview
Lil Nas X was honoured with a day in his name

Lil Nas X Honoured With A Day In His Name In Atlanta

Selena teases new music

Fans Think Selena Gomez Teased A New Single On TikTok

Hot On Capital

What are Hardin and Tessa's ages in After We Fell?

How Old Are Hardin And Tessa In After We Fell?

Zendaya had a surprisingly short screen time in Dune

Here's How Long Zendaya Was Actually In 'Dune' For

TV & Film

Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his left arm

Did Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Respond To His Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips?
Disora will give Perrie Edwards a new stream of income

How Much Money Perrie Edwards Could Make From Disora Fashion Brand
Everything you need to know about the You cast

Meet The Cast Of You Season 3: New Characters, Their Ages & More

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had £800K worth of their belongings stolen

What Was Stolen In Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £800K Home Burglary Including Jewellery