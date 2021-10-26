Adele To Play 2 Concerts In Hyde Park in 2022 – How Much Will Tickets Be?
26 October 2021, 16:10
Adele is joining the line-up of BST Hyde Park next summer, and tickets are on sale soon.
Adele has proved to fans she’s back in our lives for good after releasing comeback single ‘Easy On Me’ earlier this month.
And as the world looks forward to the release of her next album, '30', which will come out on 19 November, Adele announced she’s headlining at BST Hyde Park next summer in what will be her first live shows in the UK since 2017.
In an announcement that actually crashed the singer’s website as fans tried to sign up for pre-sale access, Adele has been confirmed for Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July.
Elton John, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam are also on the line-up, performing across weekends in June and July.
The prices for Adele’s shows have not yet been revealed, but Elton’s general admission tickets are around £90.45, while VIP tickets are £273.
Adele’s ticket prices will no doubt be a similar cost.
On 24 June, Elton will kick things off as he closes his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the summer festival, followed by Adele the following weekend.
After Adele, Pearl Jam will take to the stage the weekend after, while Duran Duran will headline on 10 July.
Tickets for Adele’s shows go on sale at 10am on Saturday 30 October, with presale beginning two days prior on Thursday.
