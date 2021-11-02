Adele & Little Mix Fans Are Saying The Same Thing About Her New Tracklist

2 November 2021, 11:33

Adele has a new song with the same title as a Little Mix track
Adele has a new song with the same title as a Little Mix track. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele just released the tracklist for upcoming new album ’30’ and Little Mix fans immediately spotted one particular song name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele is in the midst of her grand comeback having just released ‘Easy On Me’, and in a matter of weeks she’ll release her long-anticipated album ’30’.

She finally shared the track list on Monday evening, including song names such as ‘My Little Love’, ‘Cry Your Heart Out’, ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘To Be Loved’.

Adele Tickets Are Reselling For Over £7K & Fans Aren't Happy

Adele previously told Vogue a lot of her new songs are for her son to listen to when he’s older, in order to help him understand why she and his dad Simon Konecki got a divorce.

Adele fans want a Little Mix collab
Adele fans want a Little Mix collab. Picture: Getty

And one of the songs shares its title with a Little Mix track, ‘Woman Like Me’.

It didn’t take long for Mixers to notice and they quickly flooded Twitter, joking Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have re-recorded their 2018 single.

“I love that little mix have re-recorded woman like me with an adele verse instead,” one fan commented.

“LITTLE MIX RE-RECORDED WOMAN LIKE ME ON ADELE'S ALBUM!!!,” wrote another.

Adele is making her grand comeback
Adele is making her grand comeback. Picture: Getty

“WOMAN LIKE ME??? OMG??? ADELE X LITTLE MIX IS HAPPENING,” replied a third hoping to manifest the collab.

Little Mix are also releasing new music in the coming weeks, alongside their 10-year anniversary album, ‘Between Us’, which contains some of their biggest hits as well as some new material.

Meanwhile, Adele’s '30' album will be her fourth studio album and her first release in six years.

The mum-of-one stayed away from the spotlight after releasing '25’, but will release her next album on 19 November.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jungkook put his own spin on this Harry Styles track

Jungkook Of BTS Just Covered Harry Styles' 'Falling' And It's Stunning
Zayn Malik embarked on a solo career after leaving One Direction

When Did Zayn Malik Leave One Direction & Why?

One Direction

Adele had to cancel two shows in 2017 due to issues with her vocal cords

Adele Fans Disappointed After Believing They Had Priority Tickets To Next Concerts Following Cancelled 2017 Dates
Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Inside The Former Little Mix Star’s Fortune

Little Mix

Inside the lyrics to Ed Sheeran's 'Overpass Graffiti'

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

Hot On Capital

I'm A Celeb 2021 returns on 21 November

When Does I’m A Celebrity 2021 Start?

TV & Film

Who will join the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021? The rumoured line-up so far

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants
Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock tell all about motherhood

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Chat About Becoming Mothers

Little Mix

Could Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson be dating?

What's Going On With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?

Faye Winter had her lips dissolved

Faye Winter Gets Lip Filler Dissolved After Love Island Challenge Left Them Uneven