Adele has a new song with the same title as a Little Mix track. Picture: Getty

Adele just released the tracklist for upcoming new album ’30’ and Little Mix fans immediately spotted one particular song name.

Adele is in the midst of her grand comeback having just released ‘Easy On Me’, and in a matter of weeks she’ll release her long-anticipated album ’30’.

She finally shared the track list on Monday evening, including song names such as ‘My Little Love’, ‘Cry Your Heart Out’, ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘To Be Loved’.

Adele previously told Vogue a lot of her new songs are for her son to listen to when he’s older, in order to help him understand why she and his dad Simon Konecki got a divorce.

Adele fans want a Little Mix collab. Picture: Getty

And one of the songs shares its title with a Little Mix track, ‘Woman Like Me’.

It didn’t take long for Mixers to notice and they quickly flooded Twitter, joking Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have re-recorded their 2018 single.

“I love that little mix have re-recorded woman like me with an adele verse instead,” one fan commented.

“LITTLE MIX RE-RECORDED WOMAN LIKE ME ON ADELE'S ALBUM!!!,” wrote another.

Adele is making her grand comeback. Picture: Getty

“WOMAN LIKE ME??? OMG??? ADELE X LITTLE MIX IS HAPPENING,” replied a third hoping to manifest the collab.

Little Mix are also releasing new music in the coming weeks, alongside their 10-year anniversary album, ‘Between Us’, which contains some of their biggest hits as well as some new material.

Meanwhile, Adele’s '30' album will be her fourth studio album and her first release in six years.

The mum-of-one stayed away from the spotlight after releasing '25’, but will release her next album on 19 November.

