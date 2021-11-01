Adele Tickets Are Reselling For Over £7K & Fans Aren't Happy

The re-sale prices for Adele's next shows are 12 times higher. Picture: Adele/Instagram/Getty

Ticket prices for Adele's 2022 Hyde Park shows have been 'jacked up' to £7,500 after they sold out nearly instantly!

Adele has kicked off her new era with a bang as she gears up to the release of her fourth album, '30'.

Last week, the iconic songwriter revealed that she would be headlining BST Hyde Park next summer, the concerts will mark five years since her last live performance in the UK.

As you can imagine, tickets to see the 'Easy On Me' songstress were in high demand and sold out instantly – now fans are shocked by how expensive the resale tickets are!

Adele will headline BST in Hyde Park in summer 2022. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Tickets went on sale on October 30th at 10 AM and sold out completely within a matter of minutes!

Over 100,000 hopefuls were sat in virtual queues across multiple sites to try and get their hands on the coveted tickets.

Many mega-fans missed out on the opportunity to nab a space at her comeback shows, but tickets are already being resold online by second parties.

Adele hasn't performed live in the UK since 2017. Picture: Getty

Due to the intense popularity of the concerts, prices are being massively inflated much to the dismay of Adele stans.

This tabloid reports that tickets are being boosted by up to 12 times, with 'diamond tickets' being priced as high as £7,500!

General admission tickets were initially set at the price point of £90.45 but are now being flogged at £750.

That's the power of Adele!

