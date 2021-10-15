Exclusive

Adele Reveals Drake Was The First Artist To Hear Her Complete New Album

15 October 2021, 10:21 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 10:51

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Adele’s 2021 album was in fact ready last year, and Adele’s pal, international rap icon Drake was among the first to hear it completed.

Adele’s circle of friends has become oh-so showbiz since she re-located her life to LA and among them is none other than Champagne Papi, Drake himself.

The ballad queen stopped by Capital Breakfast – virtually – on Friday morning to talk about her comeback with single 'Easy on Me' and Roman, Sonny and Sian had some questions about her A-list pals, and whether any of them have already heard her new album which will be released on 19 November.

Adele’s New Era '30' Has Officially Begun – Here's When The Album's Coming

“I played it to Drake last year when he was in town,” she casually confessed. “And I was like ‘is this what people want, or not want?’ And he said ‘absolutely’ but that’s it really.”

Adele played her album to Drake when it was finished
Adele played her album to Drake when it was finished. Picture: Getty
Adele has released comeback single 'Easy on Me'
Adele has released comeback single 'Easy on Me'. Picture: Adele/Instagram

After Roman pointed out you don’t just say ‘that’s it really’ about Drake, Adele laughed: “Drake’s obviously incredible and amazing as well as being my mate, but I don’t send it around to various people being like ‘can I get your thoughts on this?’

“Let me just pick that name off the floor,” she added.

“It’s always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life. People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me,” Adele continued, although we'd love to see it.

“I feel like I’m gonna give people what they’ve been missing while I’ve been away.”

Drake congratulated Adele on her new single
Drake congratulated Adele on her new single. Picture: Champagne Papi/Instagram
Drake is one of the huge names in Adele's showbiz circle of friends
Drake is one of the huge names in Adele's showbiz circle of friends. Picture: Getty

Drake was quick to congratulate bestie Adele on her new single when it dropped on Friday morning, sharing a promo picture from her new album and writing on Instagram Stories: "One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single @adele WOIIII."

Adele and Drake have been close friends since she moved Stateside – they even join each other's birthday celebrations.

Harry Styles, James Corden and Nicole Richie are just a few other celebs in the singer's showbiz circle.

