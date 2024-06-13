5SOS' Ashton Irwin Slams Simon Cowell's Controversial One Direction Comments

5SOS' Ashton Irwin Slams Simon Cowell's Controversial One Direction Comments. Picture: STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Simon Cowell says he regrets not owning the One Direction name so that he could use it without the band's permission.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin has called out Simon Cowell over his divisive comments about One Direction.

Earlier this week, Simon Cowell appeared as a guest on Stephen Bartlett’s The Diary Of A CEO podcast. In the interview, he said: "One thing I regret is I should have kept the name…I should have owned the name. That’s the problem. Could have made an animation or whatever, but when you give an artist the name, it’s not yours – and that’s my only regret."

Simon also suggested that he could have organised a One Direction reunion tour without having to worry about all the band members signing onto it: "If one of the band members, for whatever reason, say they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others [from] touring. So, if it was me who owned the name, it wouldn’t be a problem."

Simon's comments sparked huge backlash from One Direction fans and now 5SOS star Ashton has entered the chat.

Simon Cowell talks new boyband show, and how he built a bathroom for The X Factor!

On June 10th, a 5SOS fan took to X/Twitter to share a clip from Simon's interview with the comment: "umm is this new???! have yall seen this????"

The clip quickly went viral with many people calling out Simon and it wasn't long before Ashton noticed it. Replying to the tweet, Ashton wrote: "The worst."

In a separate tweet, Ashton wrote: "I ain’t saying nothing entirely negative about Simons character or being. I just really despise the language he uses surrounding “owning” an artists name. Just made me gag , ya know? Surely we aren’t encouraging that behavior when doing business in these modern times."

Ashton's tweet received huge praise online with over 40,000 people liking it.

The worst. — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) June 11, 2024

I ain’t saying nothing entirely negative about Simons character or being. I just really despise the language he uses surrounding “owning” an artists name. Just made me gag , ya know? Surely we aren’t encouraging that behavior when doing business in these modern times. — Ashton Irwin (@Ashton5SOS) June 12, 2024

As it stands, the members of One Direction are yet to address Simon's remarks. However, both Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have reportedly unfollowed Simon on Instagram since he made the comments.

Read more One Direction news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.