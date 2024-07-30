Ashton Irwin Says He Makes No Money From 5 Seconds Of Summer Streams

30 July 2024, 16:15

Ashton Irwin Says He Makes No Money From 5 Seconds Of Summer Streams
Ashton Irwin Says He Makes No Money From 5 Seconds Of Summer Streams. Picture: Capitol, Zach Sang Show
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"It's with someone. Someone's having a jolly old time."

5 Seconds of Summer star Ashton Irwin has opened up about how much money he actually makes from the band's music.

You don't have to be a 5SOS stan to know that the group has some massive hits. Since releasing their debut album in 2014, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin have dominated the charts with singles like 'She Looks So Perfect', 'She's Kinda Hot' and 'Teeth'. Their song 'Youngblood' currently has over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify alone.

However, in spite of 5SOS' huge success, Ashton has just revealed that he doesn't make any money from their streams.

5SOS’ Ashton Irwin calls out Billboard over Number 1 controversy

Speaking about 5SOS streams on The Zach Sang Show, Ashton explained: "I've been a part of songs with billions of billions of streams and you're not getting that cash. It's not coming down the pipeline. I don't know...it's with someone. Someone's having a jolly old time. That's cool. I'm not fixated on that yet. I don't have any kids."

As for his personal outlook, Ashton added: "I'm still just fixated on making music. I've never been fixated on what the music makes for me so I don't really think about it. I probably should think about it. I should think about it more - but it stops me from generating art and continuing with a better attitude."

Talking about industry practices, Ashton also said: "A lot of people will send you a contract before you even get in the room with them, on splits, and it's like we haven't even made anything yet. Can't we just make something? And see if it's good first? Before we start discussing splits."

He continued: "And then you're in the room going, 'F--- it, I can only get 12% of this anyways. So why am I gonna tell you my deepest darkest secrets to put in a pop banger? It's not encouraging enough for me to show you my sadness."

Elsewhere, Ashton said: "It's all messed up but you gotta continue on. People need music. Hopefully one day we get thrown some kind of bone."

As for if 5SOS own their own masters, Ashton revealed: "Hell no. I wish. That would be the best Christmas present ever."

