Who Has The Most Followers On TikTok? 5 Most Viral Stars On The App In 2020

TikTok stars have taken over the social media world. Picture: TikTok

TikTok has seen a rise in the number of users it has over the past few years as the app has become increasingly popular.

TikTok has produced some of the biggest social media stars of our time, with some big names taking over the app.

Loads of celebs have joined the platform, with couples like Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and her beau, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking part in the viral dances.

From Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain To Justin And Hailey Bieber – The Celebrity Couples Taking To TikTok As They Quarantine Togethr

Some users have even gained fame from it, with one girl making it to Doja Cat’s 'Say So’ music video after creating a popular dance to the track.

But who are the most followed TikTok users? Let’s take a look…

1 - Loren Gray - @lorengray

Singer and social media personality, Loren Gray, is the most-followed TikTok star, with a huge 41.1million followers.

The 17-year-old has 2.3billion likes and over 2,000 videos, which range from comedy skits to joining on dance challenges.

2 - Charli D’Amelio - @charlidamelio

The 15-year-old dancer, Charli D'Amelio, has a whopping 40.1million followers, after only joining the app 10 months ago.

She has 2.4billion likes and just over 1,000 videos on the platform.

3 - Zach King - @zachking

Zach King has 37.3million followers on the social media app, with 364million likes and just under 200 videos.

The 30-year-old YouTube personality is known for his ‘magic’ videos, as he digitally edits his clips to make it look like he’s doing some seriously impressive tricks - and it’s clearly paying off for him!

4 - Riyaz Aly - @riyaz.14

The 16-year-old Indian actor boasts 32.5million followers, with 1.4billion likes and just under 1,500 videos.

He is known for posting lip-syncing clips on to the platform.

5 - Baby Ariel - @babyariel

Ariel Martin, known professionally as Baby Airel, is a 19-year-old actress and social media personality.

She has 31.1million followers on TikTok, with 1.6billion likes and over 2,000 clips.

Ariel is also known for starring in Disney’s 2020 movie, Zombies 2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News