Molly-Mae Had The Most Wholesome Reaction To Tommy Fury Winning Jake Paul Fight

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her boyfriend Tommy Fury won his fight against Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury took home the winning title against Jake Paul on Sunday night after the stars finally took to the ring following two previous attempts to schedule a fight.

Molly-Mae Hague, who welcomed her first baby girl with Tommy just a weeks ago, had been supporting her Love Island beau ahead of the fight and was ecstatic when he won.

The social media influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share just how ‘proud’ she is of her boxer beau, who remains an undefeated champion following his win against Jake Paul.

Sharing a photo of Tommy holding his winning belt, she penned: “Never a doubt in my mind,” before sharing a snap of her, Tommy and their daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae celebrated Tommy Fury's win against Jake Paul. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae said she was 'proud' of boyfriend Tommy Fury after his fight. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

“The pressure that was on this boy’s shoulders,” she added, “I will never ever know how he dealt with it. Never been more proud of anyone in my life.”

“Get home to us our champ,” she signed off before re-posting Tommy’s winning speech where he dedicated the win to Molly-Mae and Bambi.

Molly-Mae’s reaction to her boyfriend’s win was also recorded by her sister Zoe Hague, who caught the moment she and her friends including Maura Higgins watched Tommy win.

Tommy Fury won his fight against Jake Paul. Picture: Getty

Tommy Fury dedicated his win to Molly-Mae and their daughter Bambi. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

While the new mum-of-one wasn’t watching the fight, she was instead in her room with baby Bambi and her reaction when her loved ones ran into the room to tell her the good news was priceless.

Zoe shared a clip with pals Elle and Zoe and Maura as they leapt in the air and screamed as Tommy was announced the winner.

They then ran into Molly-Mae’s room with excitement exclaiming: “He won,” while the PLT creative director was feeding Bambi and had her hand over her mouth as she heard the exciting news.

