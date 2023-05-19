Miley Cyrus Addresses Fan Theories That Her New Music Is About Ex Liam Hemsworth

19 May 2023, 10:30

Miley Cyrus has addressed speculation that 'Flowers' is about Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus has addressed speculation that 'Flowers' is about Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Miley Cyrus got candid during a new interview with British Vogue, where she made rare comments about her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus’ music comeback this year kicked off with her hit empowerment track ‘Flowers’, which was heavily rumoured to be about her almost 10-year-long relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

The former Disney star has gone on to release her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ including songs that have fans convinced she has drawn inspiration from her romance with the Aussie actor.

Fans Think Miley Cyrus' 'Jaded' Video Hints At Old Songs About Liam Hemsworth

When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

Miley has now set the record straight on whether Liam was, in fact, her muse for ‘Flowers’, addressing the many fan theories that circulated about the track and music video at the time, including theories that she was wearing a certain tux worn by him in the ‘Flowers’ music video, as well as the location of the visuals being a nod to their romance.

Getting candid with British Vogue, Miley simply said: “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” adding, “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Miley Cyrus reveals the theme of her new album

Miley Cyrus said she 'wouldn't erase' her relationship with Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus said she 'wouldn't erase' her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

She later went on to admit that she originally penned an alternative version of the song - one that wasn’t as focused on independence.

“I wrote it in a really different way,” explained Miley, “the chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better’.”

She then described the final cut of the track as ‘a little fake it till you make it’, adding she’s a ‘big fan’ of how it turned out.

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley made a rare reference to her relationship with Liam, saying: “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

Miley Cyrus dated Liam Hemsworth on and off for almost 10 years
Miley Cyrus dated Liam Hemsworth on and off for almost 10 years. Picture: Alamy
Miley Cyrus has been dating Maxx Morando for over a year
Miley Cyrus has been dating Maxx Morando for over a year. Picture: Getty

Miley and Liam first began dating in 2010 when the Hannah Montana star was just 18 years old and Liam was 20.

They went on to have an on-off relationship over the years and even got married in 2018, but they split for good in August 2019.

She is now dating rock singer Maxx Morando, who she’s been with for over a year, and even revealed during her chat with British Vogue that they met on a blind date.

“We got put on a blind date,” Miley said of how they met, adding, “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave',” and they've been going strong since.

