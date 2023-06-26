Maya Jama Spotted Holding Hands With 365 Days Star Michele Morrone

26 June 2023, 15:40

Maya Jama has been linked to Michele Morrone
Maya Jama has been linked to Michele Morrone. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty
Pictures of Maya Jama holding hands with Michele Morrone have sent fans into meltdown.

Maya Jama is one busy lady as she has been flying back and forth between London and Mallorca for her Love Island hosting duties.

She has also recently flown out to Sicily, Italy, where she was spotted holding hands with 365 Days heartthrob Michele Morrone.

It goes without saying that the internet was sent into a tailspin over the video which showed the presenter and actor hand-in-hand while they were both dressed to the nines.

Maya Jama makes stunning entrance in second Love Island villa return

Maya Jama has spotted holding hands with Michele Morrone
Maya Jama has spotted holding hands with Michele Morrone. Picture: Getty

However, all was not as it seemed as fans clued together that the pair were actually working together for a new advert.

It turns out Maya and Michele were on set filming a new advert for Dolce & Gabbana, meaning the hand-holding was just for filming purposes.

This isn’t the first time the Italian actor has been linked to an A-list celeb as last year he was spotted hanging out with Khloe Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week.

Michele Morrone and Maya Jama filmed an advert together in Italy
Michele Morrone and Maya Jama filmed an advert together in Italy. Picture: Alamy

However, it turns out the pair were nothing more than friends - but, of course, that didn’t stop fans from theorising more at the time.

Maya previously spoke about her love life in a rare interview in January this year, where she said she was ‘really single’ amid speculation that she had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend of four years and rapper Stormzy.

She shut down the rumours at the time after splitting from NBA star Ben Simmons in August last year following their engagement nine months prior.

