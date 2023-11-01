All The Celebs At Maya Jama's Spooktacular Halloween Party

Inside Maya's massive Halloween party! Picture: Getty

Maya Jama hosted her annual Halloween party and the guest list was stellar! From Jade Thirlwall to Aitch the celebs showed up and showed out.

Maya Jama threw the biggest UK Halloween party ever. Maya's annual party has earned her a name in the Halloween game and some would even go so far as to call her the British Heidi Klum.

This year the party was defo the place to be. Maya turned up looking spooktacular dressed as Storm from X-Men. Sporting a leather jumpsuit, white wig and white contact lenses, Maya didn't miss a single detail.

Since Maya took over the Love Island host gig from Laura Whitmore it was no surprise to see ex-Islanders such as Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope at the party, as well as last season's Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde.

Maya's boyfriend Stormzy, however, was nowhere to be seen as guests and Maya shared glimpses of the party on their socials and the 'Big For Your Boots' rapper didn't feature in any of the snaps.

Maya Jama arriving at her Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

The celebrations continued with some of the best costumes ever! Former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall killed it as Mr. Bean with her boyfriend and Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens dressed up as Teddy. We weren't surprised though after their epic Simpsons costume from last year!

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall at Maya Jama's 2023 Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

Love Island stars Tyrique and Ella at Maya Jama's 2023 Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

Amongst the guests was our star boy Aitch who took inspo from one of the rap legends as he rocked a platinum blonde buzz cut transforming into Eminem.

Dancing by Aitch were a number of superhero tributes with media megastar Yung Filly dressed as Frozone from The Incredibles and 'Go' singer Cat Burns in MI5 get up.

Aitch at Maya Jama's 2023 Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

Cat Burns at Maya Jama's 2023 Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

In classic Maya Jama fashion she had her favourite fast food chain McDonald's at the event serving up chicken nuggets and french fries.

'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer Paloma Faith was in attendance giving her very best Jessica Rabbit cosplay. The A-lst guests kept coming with the likes of models Jourdan Dunn and Leomie Anderson.

Paloma Faith at Maya Jama's 2023 Halloween Party. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama partying with model Jourdan Dunn. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Cosmopolitan earlier this year, Maya had shared why she loved doing her yearly party: "I throw a big Halloween party every year – it’s just a fun time for people to dress up and let their hair down," she said.

Well it looks like another success Maya, keep the pictures coming!

