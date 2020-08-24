Maura Higgins Reignites Curtis Pritchard Cheating Claims, Branding It A ‘Kick In The Teeth’

Maura Higgins said 'it's not nice to see' Curtis Pritchard's PDA pictures with Amber Pierson. Picture: Instagram/PA

Maura Higgins has opened up about her love life after claiming her Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard cheated on her while they were together.

Maura Higgins has called out her ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard for allegedly cheating on her during their relationship.

The Love Island star spoke to a tabloid about her romance with her former co-star and ex, after pictures emerged online of him kissing his dancing partner, Amber Pierson, who he previously denied cheating on Maura with.

The 29-year-old Irish reality star said: "Everything happens for a reason and, to be honest, I wish him all the best.

"I'm in a good place now. It’s not nice to see, but I’m fine.”

Maura Higgins opened about her romance with Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Instagram

Alluding to rumours that he had been unfaithful in their relationship, she added: "It’s kind of a kick in the teeth that I’ve been cheated on by my last two boyfriends, but I will be stronger for this."

This comes after Maura shared a seriously cryptic tweet, hinting at her ex being disloyal, writing: "The truth always comes out in the end.”

Not long after, former Islander and Maura’s close friend, Chris Taylor, unfollowed Curtis on social media, to show where his loyalties lie.

Speaking on The 6 O’Clock show, he said: "I back Maura, I spend a lot of time with her, I'm very loyal to her she's literally like my best mate from the villa so it was kind of a no brainer."

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins met during their time on Love Island 2019. Picture: PA

The truth always comes out in the end. — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) August 8, 2020

Chris added: "From what we're seeing and from what I've been told... it sounded like he had actually done that [cheated].

"For him to go out there and portray this character and totally contradict it, it just seems like something it's just not something I want to personally be associated with.

"So I unfollowed him to show a bit of loyalty to Maura and also I didn't even think it was that big of a deal.”

Maura and Curtis dated for a year after leaving the villa, before calling time on their relationship in March this year.

