Love Island’s Amber Gill Calls Out ‘Man With Long-Term Girlfriend’ For Sliding In Her DMs, In Cryptic Tweet

21 August 2020, 10:30

Amber Gill went on to talk about her tweets on Instagram
Amber Gill went on to talk about her tweets on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Amber Gill has taken to Twitter to hit out at a guy with a girlfriend, who she claimed had messaged her, as fans tried to guess who it was.

Love Island star Amber Gill has called out a guy with a ‘long time girlfriend’ for sliding in her DMs, on Twitter.

The 23-year-old took to the app to write a series of cryptic tweets about somebody who she claimed is not single and has ‘messaged’ her.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Exposes Shocking DM From Troll Branding Her ‘Nasty’

The Geordie reality star wrote: "How is a man with a long time girlfriend and baby fresh out of the womb two months ago going to message me?

"Said it once and will say it again the only thing men have is the audacity,” she added in a separate tweet.

Amber Gill shared a series of tweets about the situation
Amber Gill shared a series of tweets about the situation. Picture: Twitter
Amber Gill shut down fans' replies mentioning well-known stars
Amber Gill shut down fans' replies mentioning well-known stars. Picture: Twitter

Amber then went on to add: "You know what people in this life move mad so just concentrate on your own actions and trying to be a better person and never mind them that’s their business!”

It wasn’t long before fans took to the comments and tried to guess who the man in question was, and asked her to ‘name and shame’.

One person wrote: “You should expose his message.”

“Girl we need the name,” added another.

Fans asked Amber to expose who the tweets were about
Fans asked Amber to expose who the tweets were about. Picture: Twitter
Amber Gill addressed her tweets on her Instagram story
Amber Gill addressed her tweets on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

After some fans started speculating and dropping names about who it could be, Amber was quick to shut down the accusations, with the TV star even adding that the guys mentioned weren’t ‘involved’.

She tweeted: "I feel like deleting one of my latest tweets cos they putting someone’s name in it that isn’t involved in any way shape or form [sic].”

The Love Island 2019 winner went to address the tweets in her Instagram story, saying: “Just wanna say, you know those tweets, I always put tweets out and I think ‘yeah this will probably pop off and it never does'.

“And then the ones where I’m just passing comment always make the gossip pages. Oh my God, what have I done, what have I done?"

