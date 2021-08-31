Lucinda Strafford Addresses Lip Filler Rumours As She Reveals Past Cosmetic Procedures

31 August 2021, 10:49

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has addressed whether she’s had cosmetic surgery in the past as she talks about lip fillers.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has addressed rumours that she’s had her lips done.

The 21-year-old boutique owner opened up about cosmetic procedures in a Q&A with fans on Instagram, revealing she’s had her lips enhanced in the past, but hasn’t had fillers in a few years.

All The TV Shows Love Islanders Are Expected To Appear On

She said: “The last time I got my lips done was in 2019 and it was the tiniest top-up ever.

“I think they’re meant to naturally dissolve [in] like, I don’t know how long, maybe months.”

Lucinda Strafford denied having lip filler put in before Love Island
Lucinda Strafford denied having lip filler put in before Love Island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram
Lucinda Strafford addressed cosmetic work rumours in a fan Q&A
Lucinda Strafford addressed cosmetic work rumours in a fan Q&A. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda continued: “But that was years ago now, so I don’t know what’s going on and if there’s some in there.

“But I’ve always had big lips and yeah, I haven’t had any other work done. Nothing against it.”

She then added in the caption: “Nothing against anyone having anything done, do whatever makes you happy.”

Lucinda Strafford revealed she's not had lip fillers since 2019
Lucinda Strafford revealed she's not had lip fillers since 2019. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Elsewhere in the Q&A she confirmed that she’ll be appearing on the Love Island reunion show, which is set to air on Sunday, September 5.

Lucinda and the other contestants from series 7 will be reuniting for the first time since the show wrapped a few weeks ago.

Revealing she’s seen a few of the Islanders since leaving, she said she’s yet to be reunited with her good pals and finalists Chloe Burrows and Millie Court, who won the show with her boyfriend Liam Reardon.

