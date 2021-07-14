Who Lucinda Strafford Could Couple Up With If Brad McClelland Leaves Love Island

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland are being forced to part ways in a shock twist, which means one of them will have to continue their journey in the villa without the other.

Love Island has been super intense these past few days and the latest twist is set to affect the outcome of Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland’s relationship, with Kem Cetinay and celebrity guest Josh Jones delving into the episode on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

The latest dramatic turn of events took place on Tuesday night when Brad and Lucinda received the least votes when the public had to vote for the most compatible couples in the villa.

The shocking twist will now see Brad and Lucinda decide between themselves which one of them should leave the villa, while the other is expected to stay and continue their journey to find a partner on the show.

While many fans have been discussing the potential outcome on Twitter, it’s definitely going to be a difficult decision for the couple to make, since they’ve been inseparable following bombshell Lucinda’s entrance in the villa.

Kem and Josh had a chat about how things could go down if Brad leaves, which fans are also convinced could be the case.

Josh reckons that if Lucinda was to stay, she could pursue a romance with Islander Aaron Francis, who is currently in a friendship couple with Kaz Kamwi.

The comedian told Kem: “I always thought when Lucinda came in she was gonna get with Aaron. So, maybe if Lucinda does stay, then Aaron might go and start chatting to her.”

This comes after Aaron was one of the three Islanders Lucinda picked during her three-course meal dinner date.

However, Josh went on to say that he thinks Lucinda could be the one to pack her bags and finish her Love Island journey on Wednesday night.

Following the pair debating the low-down of the latest episode, Olivia Attwood also joined Love Island: The Morning After to give some valuable dating advice in response to questions sent in by listeners.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

