Who Lucinda Strafford Could Couple Up With If Brad McClelland Leaves Love Island

14 July 2021, 14:32

Who will Lucinda Strafford couple up with on Love Island if Brad leaves?
Who will Lucinda Strafford couple up with on Love Island if Brad leaves? Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland are being forced to part ways in a shock twist, which means one of them will have to continue their journey in the villa without the other.

Love Island has been super intense these past few days and the latest twist is set to affect the outcome of Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland’s relationship, with Kem Cetinay and celebrity guest Josh Jones delving into the episode on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

The latest dramatic turn of events took place on Tuesday night when Brad and Lucinda received the least votes when the public had to vote for the most compatible couples in the villa.

How To Download And Listen To The ‘Love Island: The Morning After’ Podcast

The shocking twist will now see Brad and Lucinda decide between themselves which one of them should leave the villa, while the other is expected to stay and continue their journey to find a partner on the show.

While many fans have been discussing the potential outcome on Twitter, it’s definitely going to be a difficult decision for the couple to make, since they’ve been inseparable following bombshell Lucinda’s entrance in the villa.

Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford are being forced to go their separate ways on Love Island
Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford are being forced to go their separate ways on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Kem and Josh had a chat about how things could go down if Brad leaves, which fans are also convinced could be the case.

Josh reckons that if Lucinda was to stay, she could pursue a romance with Islander Aaron Francis, who is currently in a friendship couple with Kaz Kamwi.

The comedian told Kem: “I always thought when Lucinda came in she was gonna get with Aaron. So, maybe if Lucinda does stay, then Aaron might go and start chatting to her.”

Josh Jones thinks Lucinda Strafford could strike up a romance with Aaron Francis
Josh Jones thinks Lucinda Strafford could strike up a romance with Aaron Francis. Picture: ITV
Love Island fans will see Lucinda Strafford or Brad McClelland leave the villa
Love Island fans will see Lucinda Strafford or Brad McClelland leave the villa. Picture: ITV

This comes after Aaron was one of the three Islanders Lucinda picked during her three-course meal dinner date.

However, Josh went on to say that he thinks Lucinda could be the one to pack her bags and finish her Love Island journey on Wednesday night.

Following the pair debating the low-down of the latest episode, Olivia Attwood also joined Love Island: The Morning After to give some valuable dating advice in response to questions sent in by listeners.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' dates in 2021

The Latest On Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' As He Confirms Rescheduled Dates

When will Casa Amor be this year?

When Will Casa Amor Be Introduced To Love Island 2021?

Gigi Hadid gave fans a glimpse into her date days with Zayn Malik and daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock filmed Little Mix's music video while pregnant

Pregnant Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Dish On Strenuous Costumes Worn During 'Heartbreak Anthem'
Will BLACKPINK and Olivia Rodrigo collaborate? Fans think so!

An Olivia Rodrigo And BLACKPINK Collaboration Could Be In The Works

Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Jailed For 42 Months After Finance Scam

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant