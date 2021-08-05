Who Left Love Island? Fans Think They've Worked It Out

5 August 2021, 12:16

Who left Love Island last night?
Who left Love Island last night?
Who was dumped on last night's cliffhanger episode of Love Island? Two contestants were saved and four left the villa... but who? Fans have it sussed out.

Last night's episode of Love Island saw a shock dumping after the public vote – but once again fans were left wanting more as the show ended on another cliffhanger.

It was revealed that three couples were at risk of being sent home after receiving the fewest votes.

To turn up the heat, even more, the decision remains in the Islanders' hands to decide who stays and who goes...

Love Island Stars ‘Banned’ From Going On Other Reality Shows In ‘Leaked Contract’

Here's why fans are convinced they've sussed it out!

Who was dumped from the Love Island villa?
Who was dumped from the Love Island villa?

The couples at risk of being dumped were Hugo Hammond and Amy Day, Tyler Cruickshank and Clarisse Juliette and Casa Amor contestants Mary Bedford and Sam Jackson.

As the vulnerable contestants gathered around the fire pit, the Islanders received a text that read: "Two boys and two girls are going home, who goes and who stays will be decided by your fellow islanders."

Three couples were at risk of going home
Three couples were at risk of going home

The boys are tasked with saving their favourite villa babe and the girls had to pick a lad to keep in the villa also – that leaves four remaining cast members to be dumped from the Island.

Viewers won't find out the outcome until Thursday's instalment of the hit dating show – but fans have their predictions...

Who left the Love Island last night?

Love Island stans took to the Twittersphere to discuss who they think were dumped from the show after the cliffhanger episode.

Fans think Casa Amor babe Clarisse is to leave the villa after Tyler extinguished their romantic flame – the newcomer made it clear she didn't have a connection with any of the other boys.

Who was saved in the Love Island dumping?

Fans believe that the safe Islanders loyalties lie with their OG cast members, meaning that it is likely that Hugo could be saved.

Likewise, due to Tyler's connection with beloved villa personality Kaz Kamwi, the girls might opt to save the dreamy estate agent for Kaz's sake!

The boys will likely save either Amy or Mary so they can continue pursuing their connections with Hugo and Dale respectively – but only one can be saved...

I guess we'll have to find out on Thursday night who the dumpees were...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

