Love Island’s Tom Walker Marries ‘Secret Girlfriend’ After 10-Year On-Off Relationship

Tom Walker has been in a 10-year on-off relationship with his 'secret girlfriend'. Picture: ITV/Chloe Rayner Instagram

Love Island’s Tom Walker has married his ‘secret girlfriend,’ following a 10-year on-off relationship.

Tom Walker, who appeared on the 2015 series of Love Island, has announced that he’s married his ‘secret girlfriend,’ Chloe Raynor, who he has been in a 10-year on-off relationship with.

Fans of the show will best remember him for his fallout with Maura Higgins, who screamed at the 31-year-old after catching him making a 'disgusting' comment about her to the rest of the boys in the villa.

Tom Walker felt the wrath of Maura Higgins on the 2019 series of Love Island after making a 'disgusting' comment about her. Picture: ITV

The reality star announced the news on Instagram and shared a string of stunning photographs captured on their big day.

He captioned the post: “So... We got married.

“After a couple of crazy years we decided to start the year off with a bit of positivity. Last weekend, 2.1.21 we tied the knot COVID style.

“We’ve been a long distance couple, on and off for almost 10 years now!

“Life experiences, all the challenges of the past few years and then plenty of thinking time, has made me realise that there is only one person I’d like to spend the rest of my life with.

“So we made the decision not to waste anymore time and commit to spending rest of our lives together.

“Thanks Little One for saying yes and becoming my Wife, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found you!

“When you know, you know and I know.”

