Love Island’s Tom Walker Slammed By Viewers For Kissing Maura Higgins Moments After Calling Her ‘Cringe’

26 June 2019, 10:59

Tom Walker called Maura Higgins 'attention seeking' before kissing her
Tom Walker called Maura Higgins 'attention seeking' before kissing her. Picture: ITV2

Tom Walker is the latest Love Island contestant to come under fire from viewers.

Tom Walker has only just patched up his row with partner Maura Higgins after she overheard him saying “it’ll be interesting to see if she’s all mouth” when they were offered a night in the hideaway, but now it seems the Love Island star could fall out with her once again if his true feelings begin to show.

On Tuesday night’s episode the model was seen telling pal Jordan Hames he’s not really into Maura as “she doesn’t tick all his boxes”, branding her “attention seeking” and “a bit cringe”, before kissing her passionately in bed just moments later.

Viewers were outraged by Tom’s actions, with many calling him a “snake” as they watched him get cosy with the Irish ring girl under the covers.

“Who does Tom think he is saying Maura doesn’t tick all his boxes and makes him cringe sometimes? I hope Maura gets to hear about it. What a k**b, he’s nothing special. Hope Maura finds love in Casa Amor,” one viewer fumed, as another said: “I hope they tell Maura Tom thinks she’s OTT and cringe… Tom is doing my head right in!”

“Don’t like Tom at all don’t make some speech about how you want to couple up with Maura and then telling Jordan she makes you cringe and don’t tick your boxes such a d******d,” tweeted a third person.

Tom Walker called Maura Higgins 'cringe'
Tom Walker called Maura Higgins 'cringe'. Picture: ITV2

Tom clearly hasn’t warmed to viewers just yet, as he recently faced backlash over the comment he made about Maura before they were meant to enter the hideaway.

After winning the gym bunnies challenge Maura was given the chance to spend a night in the hideaway, so she picked Tom after they’d grown closer over a matter of days and even shared a few kisses. But Tom completely ruined his chances of sharing a bed with the ring girl after he told the lads he wanted to see if Maura was “all mouth” following previous comments she’d made about sex.

Maura overheard Tom’s comment and demanded he repeat what he’d just said, before calling him a “d**khead” and storming back into the villa.

