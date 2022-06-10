Love Island’s Rachel Finni Hits Out At Ex Co-Stars For ‘Bullying And Humiliating’ Her In Brutal Video

10 June 2022, 10:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rachel Finni has slammed her former Love Island co-stars for ‘bullying’ her in a recent Instagram Live video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Islander Rachel Finni has reject apologies from her ex co-stars over a ‘humiliating’ Instagram Live video.

Ex-Islanders Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Jake Cornish and Tyler Cruickshank jumped on IG live on Wednesday evening, where they discussed the bombshell contestants who had entered the villa during their stint on the show last year.

Love Island Bombshell Ekin-Su’s Link To Jack Grealish

When Rachel’s name was mentioned, Brad pulled a face while the others all laughed.

They went on to read out a comment from a fan, which read: “Rachel definitely wasn't a bombshell,” to which they all laughed again.

Rachel Finni has called out her former Love Island co-stars for 'bullying'
Rachel Finni has called out her former Love Island co-stars for 'bullying'. Picture: ITV2
Rachel Finni slammed her ex Love Island co-stars apologies
Rachel Finni slammed her ex Love Island co-stars apologies. Picture: @rachel.finni/Instagram
Rachel Finni has shared a statement about ex Love Islanders' Instagram Live
Rachel Finni has shared a statement about ex Love Islanders' Instagram Live. Picture: @rachel.finni/Instagram

Brad later said: “Again, Rachel, NOT a bombshell,” while the other Islanders laughed once more - and Rachel later hopped on to Instagram Stories to call out her former co-stars for ‘bullying’ her a year on after the show.

In a lengthy statement, Rachel wrote: “I have actual nobodies mimicking me and discussing me publicly like a joke. I am FULLY over it and regret going on the show. Why is this deserving of going on a TV show?"

"How do these actual idiots think it's ok to publicly discuss me like that?" she added, "And not just today. Multiple, multiple and multiple times over. TODAY a year later and I'm still being bullied/taunted openly for all to see.”

Brad and Tyler later went on to share statements apologising and said they tried to reach out to Rachel personally.

Love Island's Brad, Aaron, Tyler and Jake shared cruel remarks about Rachel
Love Island's Brad, Aaron, Tyler and Jake shared cruel remarks about Rachel. Picture: Instagram
Love Island's Brad shared a statement apologising to Rachel
Love Island's Brad shared a statement apologising to Rachel. Picture: @brad_mcclell/Instagram
Love Island's Tyler has shared a statement apologising to Rachel
Love Island's Tyler has shared a statement apologising to Rachel. Picture: @tylercruickshank_/Instagram
Rachel was briefly coupled up with Brad during Love Island 2021
Rachel was briefly coupled up with Brad during Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

However, Rachel has now shared a video to her Instagram Stories, branding their apologies ‘a joke’, adding that their statements ‘have been put out just to save [their] backs’.

“I am not right with anyone that’s been involved in anything that’s been said about me. I never will,” Rachel said.

“You can apologise but it can’t be received. I’m not receiving any of these apologies. I’m not taking any of these false statements.”

Ekin-Su from Love Island has already been linked to footballer Jack Grealish

Love Island Bombshell Ekin-Su’s Link To Jack Grealish

Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

