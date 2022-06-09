Love Island Bombshell Ekin-Su’s Link To Jack Grealish

9 June 2022, 15:43 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 15:44

Ekin-Su from Love Island has already been linked to footballer Jack Grealish
Ekin-Su from Love Island has already been linked to footballer Jack Grealish. Picture: ITV2/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s newest bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has already caught the eye of footballer Jack Grealish.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is heading into the villa tonight alongside fellow bombshell Afia Tonkmor and they’re already set to be heading on a date with Liam Llewellyn as well as another Islander.

It appears the actress has already gained a fan in the form of England footballer Jack Grealish ahead of entering the villa.

It has been long-rumoured that Ekin-Su would be joining this year’s line-up after she was one of the first rumoured contestants, which is when she appears to have caught the attention of Grealish himself.

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri Vows To Donate Half Of £50K Prize Money To Charity For Deaf Children

Love Island has a new bombshell in the form of Ekin-Su
Love Island has a new bombshell in the form of Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV2

According to this tabloid, Jack liked a string of Ekin-Su’s Instagram snaps after rumours began swirling that she was set to be heading into the villa last month.

A source said at the time: “Ekin is very discreet and has had lots of famous admirers before but she was quite happy to see Jack liking her pictures.

“He’s a very good-looking guy.”

This isn’t the first time the Premiere League star has been linked to a Love Islander after he was spotted liking an array of Casa Amor bombshell Lilli Hayne’s pictures last year.

Jack Grealish is said to have his eye on Ekin-Su from Love Island
Jack Grealish is said to have his eye on Ekin-Su from Love Island. Picture: Getty
Ekin-Su is heading into Love Island as the new bombshell
Ekin-Su is heading into Love Island as the new bombshell. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

Ekin-Su is expected to cause a stir in the villa this evening after she said before the show that she is there to find the love of her life and isn’t afraid to step on any toes to do so.

“I need to find the man of my dreams so if there is another girl in the way, I don’t care. I’m quite fiery and passionate so if I want something, I don’t care what gets in the way,” she said.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

