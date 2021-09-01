Exclusive

Love Island’s Liam Clears Up What Really Happened During ‘Millie Proposal’ In Final

Liam Reardon has explained what really went down the moment Love Island fans thought he was proposing to Millie Court.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon and Millie Court became the winners of the 2021 series, bagging themselves a soulmate and splitting the £50,000 prize money!

During the final, Liam left viewers shocked when he sweetly asked Millie to be his girlfriend but appeared to look like he was about to ask a much more serious question.

While speaking to host Laura Whitmore during the live show about potentially becoming bf and gf, Liam turned to Millie and said: “It has been on my mind for a while… will you be my girlfriend?”

Not only did Millie’s shocked reaction make fans think he was about to pop the question, but body language expert Judi James told Metro.co.uk that it looked like it was a possibility.

Love Island fans thought Liam was about to propose to Millie during the final. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

Liam and Millie won Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

However, Liam has now cleared up the rumours, telling Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp all about what actually went down that night.

Roman said: “I thought at one point you were gonna propose,” before Millie laughed and added, “I don’t know what that was about.”

Liam then explained: “Watching it back now, obviously, it may look like that but no, it definitely wasn’t a proposal.”

When Roman jokingly pulled out a ring to offer to the happy couple, Liam responded: “I’ll maybe come back to you in a few years time.”

Love Island fans have been keeping up with the couple since they left Majorca as series 7’s winners.

We’re all looking forward to seeing them living their best lives together and enjoying dates outside of the villa!

