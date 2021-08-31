Liam Reardon Responds To Claims He Met Millie Court 3 Years Before Love Island

Liam Reardon denied the theory that he met Millie Court three years ago in Ibiza. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram/ITV2

Liam Reardon has addressed the theory that he and Millie Court met in Ibiza in 2018.

Love Island 2021’s winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court sent fans into meltdown last month after a theory circulated that the couple may have met three years ago.

It all started when eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Millie and Liam had partied at the same beach club in Ibiza during the same week back in 2018.

Posting snaps around a similar time in September 2018, some fans even thought they had spotted Millie in the background of one of Liam’s posts.

However, Liam has now addressed the viral photo, denying that he and Millie had met before the show.

Liam Reardon denied meeting Millie Court on holiday before Love Island. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

During a fan Q&A on Instagram, the 22-year-old put the rumour to bed after someone asked: “Was Millie actually in that pic of u in Ibiza 3yrs ago? [sic].”

Liam responded, saying: “Not sure who it is but it’s definitely not Millie.”

Well, it was a long shot anyway!

Love Island fans thought they spotted Millie in the background of Liam's snap in 2018. Picture: @liamreardon1/Instagram

Millie Court and Liam Reardon went to O Beach Ibiza just days apart in 2018. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Despite the pair seemingly not crossing paths during their Ibiza holidays back in the day, the pair have had sparks flying between them since they met in the villa this summer.

The couple faced a turbulent period in their relationship when the boys went to Casa Amor, but Millie and Liam ended up rekindling their connection and making their relationship official a few weeks later during the final.

They then went on to win - and split - the £50,000 prize and have since spoken about how much they’re looking forward to their future together outside of the villa.

