Love Island's Liam Reardon Was 'About To Propose' To Millie Court During The Final

25 August 2021, 10:58 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 11:02

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon very nearly left the villa engaged, as well as £50,000 richer.

Moments before Millie Court and Liam Reardon were announced as the winners of Love Island 2021, it appeared Liam was proposing to his villa bae.

After Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran joked about getting married in their Q&A with host Laura Whitmore, the presenter asked Liam and Millie if becoming boyfriend and girlfriend was on the cards, or if they’d ‘do a Chloe and Toby’ and walk down the aisle.

WATCH: Lillie Reacts To Millie And Liam Winning Love Island

Liam grinned as he looked at Millie, telling her: “It has been on my mind for a while… will you be my girlfriend?”

Love Island fans thought Liam was about to propose to Millie during the final
Love Island fans thought Liam was about to propose to Millie during the final. Picture: ITV2
Millie was caught off guard by what Liam was about to ask
Millie was caught off guard by what Liam was about to ask. Picture: ITV2

But body language expert Judi James told Metro.co.uk it looked like Liam was actually about to pop the question.

She explained: “I thought that’s a moment they missed on Love Island and I thought [producers] will be kicking themselves this morning because what I saw was Laura said, 'have you asked her to be your girlfriend?' which is rubbish because they’ve been sharing a bed for seven weeks now.

“They got it in the wrong order, after [I love you] asking her to be your girlfriend, that would be pretty pants.

“Laura went on to propose marriage and I thought, ‘this will be interesting’ and he was all over it. Immediately Liam was looking, making eye contact, ‘Well I’ve been thinking…’

Liam and Millie are the winners of Love Island 2021
Liam and Millie are the winners of Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2

“Would he say ‘I’ve been thinking about it’ if it was just making it ‘my girlfriend’? It doesn’t work at all in my mind.”

Millie’s excited reaction also hinted she too thought the big question was coming.

“I think that’s what she thought as well, but somehow it all got lost and that’s a pity because I thought that’s where this show is going. I had my hat!” Judi joked.

Millie and Liam’s win made Love Island history on Monday, after they became the first couple made up of two bombshells to win the show.

