WATCH: Lillie Reacts To Millie And Liam Winning Love Island

24 August 2021, 16:09

Lillie Haynes' reaction to Millie Court and Liam Reardon winning Love Island was captured on camera
Lillie Haynes' reaction to Millie Court and Liam Reardon winning Love Island was captured on camera. Picture: ITV2 / Lillie Haynes/Instagram / Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans thought Lillie Haynes looked ‘raging’ when Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021.

Lillie Haynes successfully turned Liam Reardon’s head when she entered Casa Amor, after the Love Island lads were separated from their partners back in the main villa for a short few days.

Liam and Lillie shared a kiss more than once and the 22-year-old was convinced she’d be coming back to the villa after their fling when all the islanders re-coupled.

Love Island Viewers Reckon This Is How The Final Should Have Looked

So when Liam and Millie Court were announced as the series’ winners, it’s no wonder Lillie had a baffled reaction.

Lillie Haynes watched the Love Island final at a watch party
Lillie Haynes watched the Love Island final at a watch party. Picture: Lillie Haynes/Instagram

Liam went on to woo Millie all over again after Lillie spilled on their Casa Amor antics, with him successfully grovelling until she took him back.

And on Sunday night Lillie’s reaction to the couple winning the show was caught on camera.

During a watch party including all of this year’s islanders, one partygoer filmed the screen after Laura Whitmore announced the winners and Lillie can be seen in the shot.

One fan of the series shared the instagram stories clip on Twitter, writing: “Is that Lillie in the black absolutely raging?”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021
Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021. Picture: Shutterstock
Lillie Haynes has been hanging out with some other ex islanders
Lillie Haynes has been hanging out with some other ex islanders. Picture: Joanna Chimonides/Instagram

Lillie posted a snap of herself before the party on Instagram, asking her followers who they were voting for.

Awkwardly, her comments were filled with: “Millie and Liam.”

Despite not continuing her romance with Liam, Lillie has bonded with some of the other islanders, posting on her stories that she was having a lunch date with Brad McClelland, Joanna Chimonides and Francesca Allen the day after the final.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Kylie Jenner confirm the rumours on the red carpet?

Fans Are Convinced That Kylie Jenner Will Reveal Her Alleged Pregnancy At This Event

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

How can I apply for Love Island 2022? All the details

How To Apply For Love Island 2022

Olivia Rodrigo has released the 'brutal' music video

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Brutal': Inside The Teenage Angst Lyrics

Tom Daley knitting Harry Styles' cardigan is everything!

Harry Styles Fans React After Tom Daley Knits Famous Rainbow Cardigan

Fans can't stop talking about Jake and Liberty's awkward interview moment

Jake Begs For Liberty Back In Awkward Live Interview

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him