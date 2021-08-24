WATCH: Lillie Reacts To Millie And Liam Winning Love Island

Lillie Haynes' reaction to Millie Court and Liam Reardon winning Love Island was captured on camera. Picture: ITV2 / Lillie Haynes/Instagram / Twitter

By Capital FM

Fans thought Lillie Haynes looked ‘raging’ when Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021.

Lillie Haynes successfully turned Liam Reardon’s head when she entered Casa Amor, after the Love Island lads were separated from their partners back in the main villa for a short few days.

Liam and Lillie shared a kiss more than once and the 22-year-old was convinced she’d be coming back to the villa after their fling when all the islanders re-coupled.

So when Liam and Millie Court were announced as the series’ winners, it’s no wonder Lillie had a baffled reaction.

Lillie Haynes watched the Love Island final at a watch party. Picture: Lillie Haynes/Instagram

Is that lillie in the black absolutely raging? 🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5OPfIir94H — p a u l a s l o s s 🦋 (@paulaslossx) August 23, 2021

Liam went on to woo Millie all over again after Lillie spilled on their Casa Amor antics, with him successfully grovelling until she took him back.

And on Sunday night Lillie’s reaction to the couple winning the show was caught on camera.

During a watch party including all of this year’s islanders, one partygoer filmed the screen after Laura Whitmore announced the winners and Lillie can be seen in the shot.

One fan of the series shared the instagram stories clip on Twitter, writing: “Is that Lillie in the black absolutely raging?”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021. Picture: Shutterstock

Lillie Haynes has been hanging out with some other ex islanders. Picture: Joanna Chimonides/Instagram

Lillie posted a snap of herself before the party on Instagram, asking her followers who they were voting for.

Awkwardly, her comments were filled with: “Millie and Liam.”

Despite not continuing her romance with Liam, Lillie has bonded with some of the other islanders, posting on her stories that she was having a lunch date with Brad McClelland, Joanna Chimonides and Francesca Allen the day after the final.

