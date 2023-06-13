How Love Island Bombshell Leah Taylor Already Knows Molly Marsh Outside The Villa

Molly knows new bombshell Leah on Love Island

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Molly Marsh revealed during a recent episode that she and new bombshell Leah Taylor already know each other on the outside world.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island series 10 has been bringing all the drama to our screens and the latest revelation has fans wanting to know more after Molly Marsh revealed she already knows new bombshell Leah Taylor.

The villa was treated to two new bombshells on Monday night in the form of Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner, who enjoyed dates with three boys of their choice.

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Admits She Dated Tommy Fury Before Molly-Mae In Resurfaced Video

Love Island Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Mitchel Taylor

While the new girls enjoyed their dinner dates, the islanders watched from the terrace as Molly revealed to the other singletons that Leah is her friend on the outside world.

But just how do they know each other?

Love Island's Leah Taylor already knows Molly Marsh. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Molly said she's friends with bombshell Leah. Picture: ITV2

Eagle-eyed fans rushed to social media to do some digging after Molly confirmed that she and Leah were already pals and discovered that they both follow each other on Instagram - they even found a few comments from each other on old posts!

It turns out that Molly and Leah are both from Manchester and even have a handful of mutual friends, with a source telling this tabloid that they met years ago after striking up a friendship due to their line of work as influencers.

The insider said: “Part of being an influencer means meeting lots of people at events but Molly and Leah became actual friends.

“Molly will be shocked to see Leah come in but it’ll be great for her to have some support. She’ll be able to rely on Leah for a real opinion on her current love triangle with Mitchel and Zach.”

Love Island's Leah Taylor entered the villa as a new bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Leah is best friends with Maura Higgins. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

This isn’t the first time this has happened this season as islanders Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas met on the outside world before the show.

Leah also is familiar with a few past islanders as she revealed she’s best friends with Love Island alum Maura Higgins, who appeared on the show in 2019.

She’s also previously dated Danny Williams who appeared on the show in the same year as Maura.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital