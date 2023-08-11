Love Island’s Leah Reveals Why She And Montel Split

Leah Taylor has shared what led to her split from Montel McKenzie after Love Island.

Just days after Leah Taylor confirmed on the Love Island reunion that she and Montel McKenzie had called time on their romance, she has shared some insight into why.

Leah first told this tabloid last month that she and Montel had ‘decided to just be friends’, adding: “We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it's never enough. I'm obviously looking for someone long-term [who] shares the same values and morals as me."

“I know I'm someone who has very high standards," she added, "But I feel like there's just certain things in people that I'm not able to overlook,” referencing when Montel grew close to bombshell Tink during Casa Amor.

Leah confronts Montel over actions with Tink

However, she has now hinted that he has been unfaithful once more - but this time outside of the villa.

Responding to a fan in the comments of a video on TikTok, Leah said: “Yes I forgave once in the villa & was ready to move on from it but I don’t forgive twice.”

This comes just days after both Leah and Montel joined their co-stars for the Love Island reunion, where the model had hinted that something else happened between the pair.

Former Love Islander Leah REVEALS that Montel actually cheated on her AGAIN, not even surprised tbh bc Montel literally revealed on Truth or Dare that he has cheated on girls in the past.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EO7Zkty6MQ — Sana (@sanaravishing) August 10, 2023

She told host Maya Jama: “There's a reason behind why it happened, what happened at Casa Amor. There was quite an issue of trust. i think it was just a good thing for us [to split]."

When Maya went on to ask if it was hard for her to gain back trust in their romance after Casa Amor, she responded: “Yeah it definitely was."

Leah and Montel aren’t the only couple who have broken up since series 10 wrapped, as Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson called it quits just days after leaving the villa, as well as Kady McDermott and Ouzy See.

