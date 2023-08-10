Love Island’s Coco Lodge And Joel Corry Are Dating

10 August 2023, 12:57

Coco Lodge reveals her Love Island audition tape

Love Island 2022 star Coco Lodge is reportedly dating chart-topping DJ Joel Corry.

Coco Lodge, 27, famous for her Love Island Casa Amor stint last summer, seems to have found romance one year on, in the form of ‘Head & Heart’ singer Joel Corry, 34.

The couple seemed to confirm their relationship on Instagram as they posted photos together while in Ibiza; in one snap Joel sat with his arm around Coco in a hotel room.

In another they snapped a cosy mirror selfie in their swimwear, both smiling at the camera.

The pair have apparently been dating since January, six months after Coco left the Love Island villa where she became known for Andrew Le Page’s iconic catchphrase ‘I licked her tit or whatever’ after their short fling on the show.

Coco Lodge was on Love Island 2022
Coco Lodge was on Love Island 2022. Picture: Alamy
Coco Lodge and Joel Corry confirmed they're dating
Coco Lodge and Joel Corry confirmed they're dating. Picture: Coco Lodge/Instagram

According to MailOnline they’ve been dating since January and Coco’s even joined him in Las Vegas. They’re currently spending time in Ibiza for Joel’s Ibiza Rocks residency.

A source told the publication: “Coco and Joel have been dating since the beginning of the year.

“They have so much in common, they're both fun loving people, and adore music, fitness and travel.

“Coco has joined Joel in Ibiza several times this summer as he performs his residency at Ibiza Rocks and being apart for long periods this year has only made their relationship stronger.

Joel Corry is dating Coco Lodge from Love Island
Joel Corry is dating Coco Lodge from Love Island. Picture: Getty
Coco Lodge and Joel Corry have been dating since January
Coco Lodge and Joel Corry have been dating since January. Picture: Coco Lodge/Instagram

“All Coco has wanted since going on Love Island is to find someone she can settle down with and now it's looking like that could be Joel… they're very happy.”

After rumours about their relationship first emerged in May, he told the tabloids she came out to see him in Vegas and that they had ‘a great time’.

Joel’s last public relationship was with Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei, who he was with for six years before they broke up in 2017.

Meanwhile, Coco’s last romance is thought to be with series 8 Islander Andrew, who she grew close to while Tasha Le Ghouri was in Casa Amor.

Their brief fling led to Tasha and Andrew falling out when she returned to the villa, but they soon reunited and are still together now – they even have a dog together.

