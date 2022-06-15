Why Love Island’s Jacques Could Be Next To Couple Up With Gemma Owen

15 June 2022, 12:14

Could Love Island's Gemma Owen rekindle her romance with ex Jacques O'Neill in the villa?
Could Love Island's Gemma Owen rekindle her romance with ex Jacques O'Neill in the villa? Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill and Gemma Owen are becoming good friends after the former joined the villa as a bombshell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island has been getting more intense, with the most recent episode leaving fans and contestants equally shook after Gemma Owen accidentally called Luca Bish by the name of her ex-boyfriend and fellow Islander, Jacques O’Neill.

Gemma’s blunder cost her a very awkward run-in with Jacques afterwards, before she went on to have a heated conversation with Luca.

Another Love Island Contestant Quits After Liam Llewellyn’s Exit

The name slip now has everyone pretty much convinced that there could be unfinished business between Gemma and Jacques - and Kem Cetinay, Arielle and and celebrity guest and comedian Sarah Keyworth delve into the situation on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Speaking about the awkward moment in the episode, Sarah said: “It was weird that [Jacques] followed her to the toilet though, I think he wanted to have a bit of a gloat in that moment."

Gemma accidentally called Luca, Jacques, on Love Island
Gemma accidentally called Luca, Jacques, on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Kem added: “To be fair, out of everyone in there to end up one-on-one with her straight after that, it’s the ex-boyfriend. I think he loved it as well.

“Do we think there’s anything going on there? Because I just feel like every time I’m watching it I just catch glimpses of them looking at each other and I’m thinking, ‘is something gonna happen?’, or am I overthinking it because they’re exes?”

Arielle responds: “Yes, I totally agree. I think that he really enjoys having those moments with her. Like, he keeps going on about this knowledge of knowing what she wants and how she would act and how she would react.”

Sarah goes on to say Jacques ‘is playing it really well’, recalling the moment the Islander told his ex ‘I’ve got your back in here’ and ‘I’ll look after you’."

Gemma formerly dated Jacques before Love Island
Gemma formerly dated Jacques before Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Jacques entered Love Island as a bombshell
Jacques entered Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2
Gemma Owen is currently coupled up with Luca Bish on Love Island
Gemma Owen is currently coupled up with Luca Bish on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“I think he’s positioning himself as a point of comfort for her,” Sarah added, “So if she’s having a wobble, she can go to him because he knows her, he knows her family. He’s placing himself as a shoulder to cry on.”

This isn’t the first time a potential rekindling between Gemma and Jacques has been theorised by viewers as fans have also been sharing their thoughts on the situation, with many thinking there could still be some feelings between the pair.

But will they couple up together during their time in the villa? We’ll have to wait and see!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

