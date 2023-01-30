Love Island’s Haris Admits He Was Seeing Someone Before He Went Into The Villa

30 January 2023, 15:58 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 15:59

Love Island's Haris admitted he was in a 'situationship' before heading into the villa
Love Island's Haris admitted he was in a 'situationship' before heading into the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island dumpee Haris Namani previously was hit with claims that he had ‘left’ his ex-girlfriend Courtney Hodgson to head into the villa.

Love Island’s Haris Namani has admitted that he was, in fact, seeing someone before heading into the villa.

The 21-year-old singleton, who was dumped from the villa alongside Anna-May Robey during an elimination last week, told his co-stars on the show that he had ‘never been in a relationship’.

It wasn’t long before his alleged ex-girlfriend and influencer Courtney Hodgson slammed his claims and said he had ‘left’ her to go on the show.

Love Island’s Haris Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing Unaired Row Between Zara And Tanyel

Love Island's Newest Bombshell Samie Elishi: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Haris admitted he was seeing someone before going on Love Island
Haris admitted he was seeing someone before going on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

A TikTok compilation of their date nights soon went viral as she said at the time: “[He’s the] biggest player going, leaving me for a TV show!” adding that just six weeks before he joined her family at Winter Wonderland.

In a chat with this tabloid just days before entering the villa, Haris denied dating Courtney, saying at the time: "I didn’t see her as like actually being my girlfriend, we were just sleeping together and then I just called it off”.

He added that she “never saw my family, she never came to my house or anything like that,” and slammed claims that he left her for the show.

Haris was dumped from Love Island last week
Haris was dumped from Love Island last week. Picture: ITV2

However, since leaving the villa, Haris has now admitted to being ‘in a situationship’ before joining the line-up.

Speaking to fellow dumped islanders Anna-May and David Salako during an Instagram Live, he admitted he was ‘seeing someone’ before David urged him to stop speaking about it as they moved on to the next fan question.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her baby girl!

Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Get to know Love Island 2023 bombshell Ellie Spence

Who Is Love Island Bombshell Ellie Spence? Age, Job & How She Got The Scar On Her Leg

Sabrina has announced a new leg of her tour

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Emails I Can't Send' UK Tour: Dates, Venues & All The Info

The original Wednesday Addams actress, Lisa Loring, has sadly died aged 64

Original Wednesday Addams Actress Lisa Loring Dies Aged 64 After Suffering Stroke

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Former Love Island star Haris claims Zara and Tanyel clashed in the villa

Love Island’s Haris Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing Unaired Row Between Zara And Tanyel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star