Love Island’s Haris Admits He Was Seeing Someone Before He Went Into The Villa

Love Island's Haris admitted he was in a 'situationship' before heading into the villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island dumpee Haris Namani previously was hit with claims that he had ‘left’ his ex-girlfriend Courtney Hodgson to head into the villa.

Love Island’s Haris Namani has admitted that he was, in fact, seeing someone before heading into the villa.

The 21-year-old singleton, who was dumped from the villa alongside Anna-May Robey during an elimination last week, told his co-stars on the show that he had ‘never been in a relationship’.

It wasn’t long before his alleged ex-girlfriend and influencer Courtney Hodgson slammed his claims and said he had ‘left’ her to go on the show.

Haris admitted he was seeing someone before going on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

A TikTok compilation of their date nights soon went viral as she said at the time: “[He’s the] biggest player going, leaving me for a TV show!” adding that just six weeks before he joined her family at Winter Wonderland.

In a chat with this tabloid just days before entering the villa, Haris denied dating Courtney, saying at the time: "I didn’t see her as like actually being my girlfriend, we were just sleeping together and then I just called it off”.

He added that she “never saw my family, she never came to my house or anything like that,” and slammed claims that he left her for the show.

Haris was dumped from Love Island last week. Picture: ITV2

However, since leaving the villa, Haris has now admitted to being ‘in a situationship’ before joining the line-up.

Speaking to fellow dumped islanders Anna-May and David Salako during an Instagram Live, he admitted he was ‘seeing someone’ before David urged him to stop speaking about it as they moved on to the next fan question.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

