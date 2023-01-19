Love Island’s Haris Namani Responds To Claims He ‘Left Girlfriend Courtney Hodgson For The Show'

Love Island's Haris denied claims he dated Courtney Hodgson. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Haris Namani has been facing backlash after his alleged ex-girlfriend Courtney Hodgson slammed his claims that he had never been in a relationship.

Love Island drama is at an all-time high this year - and this time it’s not inside the villa as contestant Haris Namani has been called out by fans after his alleged ex-girlfriend Courtney Hodgson went viral amid his claims that he has never had a girlfriend.

The model and influencer, who has over 118K Instagram followers, shared a series of loved-up clips on TikTok, which has since gone viral, showing her and Haris enjoying trips away and romantic date nights.

She also said of Haris days before he headed into the villa: “Biggest player going, leaving me for a TV show!” adding that just six weeks before he joined her family at Winter Wonderland.

Fans have been so invested in Courtney’s claims that they have even been petitioning for her to head into the South African villa as a bombshell during Casa Amor to confront him.

Love Island's Haris denied claims he dated Courtney Hodgson. Picture: ITV2

However, just days before his stint on the show, it seems Haris addressed the claims himself, slamming rumours he ever dated Courtney.

He told this tabloid: “I didn’t see her as like actually being my girlfriend, we were just sleeping together and then I just called it off.

“She never saw my family, she never came to my house or anything like that. She never had that privilege. I never wanted that to happen.”

Haris went on: “I didn't leave her for the show because I didn’t see her as being my girlfriend.”

nahhh not Haris saying he’s never had a relationship + never brought a girl back to his #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IsA3zy9Vkp — Laura (@laura_schult) January 16, 2023

Haris Namani denied claims he left Courtney for Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“We were sleeping together and then it ended, and that's it,” added the 21-year-old salesman.

Haris is currently coupled-up with Anna-May Robey but has also been showing interest in islander Olivia Hawkins, who is coupled up with new bombshell Tom Clare.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

