Love Island Australia’s Amelia Plummer Shocks Fans With Ariana Grande Impression

Love Island Australia star Amelia Plummer transformed into Ariana Grande in her latest post. Picture: Instagram

Love Island Australia’s Amelia Plummer has stunned fans with her latest Instagram post where she doubles as Ariana Grande.

Love Island Australia fans are super impressed with Amelia Plummer’s Ariana Grande impression!

The former contestant has had fans double take her latest Instagram post after they mistook the reality TV star for the ‘Stuck With U’ songstress.

The 25-year-old Aussie shared a video and a series of snaps, along with the caption: "When ur friends are talented af @makeupbydrew_ [sic],” alongside herself dressed in a very Ari way - with a baggy sweatshirt and cycling shorts.

She even had her hair in two long ponytails, a signature look of the 'Thank U, Next’ singer.

Fans then rushed to the comments to share how shocked they were at Amelia’s resemblance to Ari.

One wrote: "I literally thought this was Ariana.”

“You look like Ariana [laugh emoji] [heart emoji],” penned another.

A third added: “Ok ariana grande!!!”

Love Island's Amelia Plummer confused fans with her Ariana Grande impression. Picture: Instagram

Love Island Australia fans were shocked at the resemblance between Amelia and Ariana. Picture: Instagram

Amelia starred in the first season of Aussie’s Love Island, which is now being aired on ITV2, in the UK, after our summer version was cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She has since gone on to become an Instagram influencer and has previously graduated with a nutrition degree.

Amelia became super popular in the villa and *spoiler alert* managed to make it to the finals!

Despite being an absolute bombshell on the show, it's definitely the first time fans have noticed a similarity to the the '7 rings' star and now we can't unsee it!

