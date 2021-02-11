Perrie Edwards Shares Throwback Pics Of School Musical Months Before Joining Little Mix

Perrie Edwards shared some inspirational words with the throwback picture. Picture: Instagram/PA

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has shared some snaps of her college production of High School Musical and we are living for it!

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards is no stranger to performing after auditioning for the X Factor when she was just 18 years old, where she went on to be one of the girls in Little Mix, alongside Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

However, it seems ahead of her pop star days, the 27-year-old was involved in performing at school!

Little Mix Postpone Confetti Tour To 2022

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Confetti’ songstress reposted some throwback snaps of her college days, where she appeared in a theatre production of Disney’s High School Musical.

Reposting her friend’s story of the show’s programme, Perrie wrote: “Oh noooo [laughing emojis].”

Perrie Edwards was in her college's High School Musical production. Picture: Instagram

The next post showed the ‘Holiday’ hitmaker alongside her classmates, in a page which read ‘High School Musical Class of 2011’, which was the exact same year she appeared on the X Factor - and won it!

The Geordie star was wearing her signature 2011 headband look and honestly, that fashion stage of Perrie’s was the cutest!

Going on to share a paragraph about her younger self, which was written in 2011 about her performing experience, she wrote: “Wow. That s**t’s crazy.

“Ya girl went and did it didn’t sheeeee! If you believe you can achieve kids [laughing emojis].”

Perrie Edwards shared the throwback snap on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix star shared some inspirational words about achieving dreams. Picture: Instagram

The paragraph gave insight to Perrie’s goals at the age of 18, which read: “Perrie Edwards has always had a passion for singing, she hadn’t done musical theatre until introduced to it at Newcastle college.

“Perrie has sang all over the north east for the past three years singing in her trio and is now the assistant director of this show which is a role she loves.

“She hopes to go on writing her own songs and performing in the future. Enjoy the show!”

Look at the growth!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital