Little Mix Postpone Confetti Tour To 2022

8 February 2021, 12:23 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 12:36

Little Mix have postponed their Confetti tour to 2022. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Little Mix have moved their Confetti tour dates to 2022, after it was due to kick off in April.

Little Mix have had to postpone their Confetti Tour of the UK by a whole year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock only announced the tour in November ahead of their sixth album’s release, but they’ve had to push it back an entire year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Documentary: When Is Colourism And Race On TV And What Is It About?

The tour was scheduled to kick off in April, but will now begin in April 2022.

Little Mix have postponed their Confetti tour to 2022. Picture: Getty

Announcing the changes, Little Mix said on their Instagram page: “You know how much we love being on the road and performing every night for you all.

“However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we must prioritise the safety of our fans and crew and help to stop the spread. Therefore we’re so sad to say that the Confetti tour will be postponed to April 2022."

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: Getty

Their statement continued: “All tickets will be valid for the corresponding rescheduled dates and we’re taking this chance to add an additional show for our fans in Cardiff. We can’t wait to see you when it is safe to do so!

“Lots of love. The girls x.”

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne are also adding an extra date in Cardiff.

They will be joined by the winners of their reality talent show The Search, which saw boyband Since September take the crown.

The Confetti tour will mark the girls’ first tour as a trio after bandmate Jesy Nelson left in December 2020.

