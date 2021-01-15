Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wraps Up Filming On First Movie & ‘Proud’ Perrie Edwards Proves She’s Her Ultimate Stan

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwrds 'so proud'. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has wrapped up filming on her first movie and ‘proud’ Perrie Edwards has proved she’s her ultimate Stan.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is turning her hand to acting and starring in her first ever movie, which is out next Christmas, and her ‘Confetti’ bandmate Perrie Edwards is ‘so proud’ of her.

Taking to Instagram to announce she has officially wrapped up filming on Boxing Day, Leigh, who is engaged to Andre Gray, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself in action alongside a lengthy caption.

Leigh-Anne has wrapped filming on Boxing Day. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

It read: “And that's a WRAP! My first ever film and hopefully not the last! I think I got the bug now.

“I am so honoured to be starring in #BoxingDay with @warnerbrosuk and @film4 coming to a screen near you next Christmas!

“This has been a dream from start to finish with the most incredible cast and team. And it wouldn't have been possible without the belief of @brucepurnell113 and @amlameenbaby @amlameenbaby you wise wise owl.

“Thank you for mentoring me and taking me under your wing. You inspire me so much and I hope I've made you proud!

“We came here to win so let's keep winning.”

The post was flooded with messages of support from fans and celebs such as Alesha Dixon and Alexandra Burke, however, Perrie won the award for Ultimate Stan with her comment.

It read: “Singer, songwriter, dancer, businesswoman, actress, movie starrrr. And best of all my best friend! I’m so proud of you sis. I love you so much.”

Why are they trying to make us cry, please? We can’t cope with the cuteness.

