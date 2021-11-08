Little Mix Open Up About The Future Of The Band As A Trio

Little Mix discussed what the future holds for them as a trio. Picture: Getty/Global

By Capital FM

Little Mix got candid about how they’re navigating their band as a trio after Jesy Nelson left last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Little Mix have been reminiscing about their journey as a band in podcast The Power of Little Mix with PopBuzz on Global Player as they celebrate 10 years as one of the biggest girl groups in the country.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have had quite the journey since they first appeared on the X Factor back in 2011 - which they won as a then-foursome with Jesy Nelson.

Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Name The Little Mix Song ‘Special’ To Relationships With Alex & Andre

The girls are just days away from dropping their new album, ‘Between Us’, which is an upcoming project that will include some brand new bops as well as some of their greatest hits to mark a decade together.

Speaking about their future as a trio and what we can expect from Little Mix going forward, the ‘Confetti’ singers opened up about what’s next in episode five of the podcast.

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade are set to go on tour next year. Picture: Alamy

Podcast host Sam Prance asked the girls about what the past year has been like for them after former bandmate Jesy Nelson quit the group, which left fans devastated.

“Yeah, it was hard,” recalled Jade, while Perrie added: “Really hard, yeah, really hard, difficult, but I think we're just so lucky to have each other to get each other through situations and circumstances like that, 'cause like we are blessed for that reason. It was hard.”

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade continued to navigate their career as a trio, going on to release a handful of music videos to go with their latest bops including ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ as well as their track with Anne-Marie, ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’.

The Power of Little Mix is on Global Player. Picture: Global

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on where they're headed next, they discussed their upcoming tour next year and Jade confirmed that a setlist has been put together already!

Jade said: “Yes, the setlist is locked in. I believe we've confirmed it. Yeah, 'cause you know we planned this for months and months and months in advance so. To be honest, it wasn't too stressful sorting out the setlist.

“We had to let go of a few that you know we'd love or one of us loves but I think we've got the right balance between the big hits and the fan favourites for this tour, as well as you know trying our best to make sure Confetti still has a big moment as an album.”

We can't wait to see the girls back on stage!

Listen to The Power of Little Mix

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital