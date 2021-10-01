Lil Nas X Reveals He's Split From Backup Dancer Boyfriend

Lil Nas X reveals he is single again. Picture: Yai Ariza/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X got super candid about his love life in his latest interview...

Lil Nas X has revealed that after finding love, he's taking some time to be single and focus on his career.

The 22-year-old rapper confirmed that he was dating one of his dancers, Yai Ariza, back in August but he has now revealed that they have since split.

Lil Nas X Has So Many Words Of Adoration For Doja Cat In Candid Admission

Here's what the 'Industry Baby' singer had to say about his love life.

Lil Nas X spills the tea on his dating life. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

In an interview released on Thursday with SiriusXM, the young star was quizzed on his relationship status by host, Andy Cohen.

"And it sounds like from what I'm reading that you have found somebody – are you happy?"

Nas coyly replied: "Where did you read that?"

Andy exclaimed in response: "I heard you had a boyfriend!"

Lil Nas X put the rumours to rest about his love life. Picture: Getty

The pop sensation took the opportunity to set the record straight about his recent relationship, saying: "I was seeing someone, um, I kinda decided I didn't want to anymore."

Lil Nas went on to shed some wisdom on taking time out for yourself after a breakup.

The latest single from the popstar's debut album, 'Montero', centres around being in the pursuit of love – Andy quizzed the star on 'That's What I Want'.

Yai Ariza and Lil Nas X have broken up. Picture: Yai Ariza/Instagram

Lil Nas X and Yai Ariza kiss at the BET Awards. Picture: Getty

"I don't want to ruin anybody's perception of this song but I don't think I want any guy right now – you know?"

He continued: "Maybe I'm floating around right now, I just want to work on music."

This summer Lil Nas X had been dating Yai Ariza, one of his backing dancers. Yai can be seen kissing the superstar in the 'That's What I Want' music video.

The pair also put on a steamy display at the BET Awards in June, where they stole the show with an on-stage kiss!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital