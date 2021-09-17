Who Is Lil Nas X’s Boyfriend, Yai Ariza?

17 September 2021, 16:58

Lil Nas X's boyfriend is one of his backing dancers
Lil Nas X's boyfriend is one of his backing dancers. Picture: Instagram / Getty / YouTube/Vevo
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X is loved up with a new boyfriend, but who is he?

Lil Nas X’s debut album ‘Montero’ including new song ‘That’s What I Want’ has fans wondering whether the 22-year-old has a boyfriend.

After singing about what he wants from a relationship in his new single, a song he no doubt wrote earlier this year, it’s clear Lil Nas’ romance manifestation worked as he does indeed have a boyfriend, Yai Ariza.

Why The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Lil Nas X At The VMAs

Lil Nas first revealed he was dating someone back in August, when he appeared on the cover of VMAN, where he was interviewed by musician Kevin Abstract.

Yai Ariza is dating Lil Nas X
Yai Ariza is dating Lil Nas X. Picture: Yai Ariza/Instagram

The singer said they met around the time he was scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live in May this year, and they started officially dating in August.

“I’ve found someone special now,” he told the magazine.

But who is Lil Nas’ boyfriend? Here’s what we know so far…

Who is Lil Nas X’s boyfriend?

Lil Nas’ boyfriend is Yai Ariza – a dancer, who works as one of the pop star’s backing performers.

Yai actually appears in his new music video, ‘That’s What I Want’.

Shortly after they met he starred alongside Nas for his SNL performance, licking his neck on national TV and sending fans wild.

Yai Ariza is a model as well as professional dancer
Yai Ariza is a model as well as professional dancer. Picture: Yai Ariza/Instagram
Yai appears in Lil Nas X's music video 'That's What I Want'
Yai appears in Lil Nas X's music video 'That's What I Want'. Picture: Lil Nas X/YouTube

Born and raised in Colombia, Yai moved to LA to pursue his career as a professional dancer but he also works as a model, recently working alongside Shay Mitchell on a steamy shoot.

He’s also modelled for Moschino and Harpers Bazaar Greece.

Yai already has a huge social media following, with over 93k followers on Instagram and a whopping 325k on TikTok.

As well as SNL, Yai performed with Nas and his dancers at the BET Awards and the VMAs.

