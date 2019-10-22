Molly-Mae Hague Shows Fans Inside Her Impeccable Wardrobe After Expert Organises All Her Clothes

Molly-Mae Hague has given fans a glimpse inside her incredible wardrobe.

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague has landed incredible success since leaving the villa in July, with her biggest venture being a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing.

Since entering the spotlight, Molly-Mae has been inundated with clothes so she can keep her 3.4 million Instagram followers updated on her freshest looks, but this means her apartment – which she recently moved into with Tommy – had seemingly become flooded with clothes.

WATCH: Love Island's Amber Gill Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lavish New Place

To sort and arrange her wardrobe, Molly hired an organisation guru to sort her huge selection of clothes, later giving fans a look at her new wardrobe to show off the incredible results.

With stacks of shelves and rows of railings, Molly now has a cupboard to rival that of a high-end boutique.

Molly-Mae Hague gave a glimpse inside her impressive wardrobe. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The Instagram influencer has separate, smaller shelves for her endless amount of high heels, trainers and boots, and has a smaller section to plan her outfits day by day.

Her garments appear to be sorted by their category, with jackets and shirts at one end, dresses in the middle, and jeans and trousers hung beneath them all.

There are also smaller sets of drawers at either end for the pieces Molly can easily fold up.

However, the main attraction is by far the glass-front drawers in the middle of the cupboards as they are filled with the islander’s jewellery, headbands, handbags, and other accessories.

Molly-Mae Hague has a very organised wardrobe. Picture: Molly Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague's wardrobe received an extensive overhaul. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague hired an expert to arrange her clothes. Picture: StyleMeDaily_/Instagram

The mastermind behind the organisation, Style Me Daily By Danielle, later shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of Molly’s dressing room transformation, revealing the couple had a huge clear out to identify what they actually wanted to keep.

The couple packed up a huge amount of their items, turning their spare room into a guest bedroom in the process.

Molly and Tommy recently moved in together in Manchester, and Molly gave fans a closer look at their new home – which has a sauna – after showing off her cupboards, revealing she’s got a brand new area to film her YouTube videos and a fancy new, grey corner sofa which surrounds a large, marble coffee table.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News