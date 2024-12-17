Liam Payne fans outraged by "invasive" TMZ documentary

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans have condemned TMZ's documentary 'Liam Payne: Who's To Blame'.

Former One Direction star, father and singer Liam Payne tragically passed away in Argentina in October aged just 31 years old.

After the news broke, the American outlet TMZ faced backlash when they chose to share images of Liam's body to prove it was him based on his tattoos. Now, just two months later, they find themselves in hot water again as fans criticise them over a brand-new documentary.

Even though the police investigation into Liam's death is still ongoing, TMZ have released a documentary about the star's death. Liam Payne: Who's To Blame was released on Monday 16th November.

Under the hashtag '#JusticeForLiam', fans have have flooded social media expressing their outrage at the documentary.

Liam Payne died in October 2024. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the documentary airing, one fan wrote on X: "TMZ is going to release a documentary. "TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?" airs Monday night at 8 PM ET on FOX. It's disgusting how they have profited all this time from all of this #JusticeForLiam".

Another fan penned: "i’m so f---ing angry at @TMZ for the sh-- they’re pulling. in the MIDDLE of an investigation, making a documentary WITH the main suspect in this case...do y’all even WANT #justiceforliam ? F--- YOU."

Replying to this statement, a fan said: "They are disgusting and should be closed down, Liam's poor family they are going through enough without this #JusticeForLiam".

Liam Payne was in One Direction . Picture: Getty

One fan acknowledged how celebrity deaths often end up as public stories and/or documentaries but added: "Some of these topics are so invasive. just let him rest."

The documentary includes eyewitness statements and Liam's friend Roger Nores, who was with him an hour before his death. Roger is an active suspect in the case of Liam's death. He faces being charged with abandonment.

Outrage for the documentary has continued heavily on Instagram as well as on X. Underneath TMZ's promo video, one person said: "Why can't you let him rest in peace?"

This comes after fans implored for other Liam and One Direction fans to steer clear of his funeral out of respect for his mourning friends and family.

