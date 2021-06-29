Liam Payne Spotted With Ex-Cheryl After Split With Fiancé Maya Henry

29 June 2021, 11:12

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been seen together again since split
Cheryl and Liam Payne have been seen together again since split. Picture: Getty/PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The newly single Liam Payne is seen out with Cheryl for the first time since their split three years ago...

Liam Payne, 27, has been photographed with his ex Cheryl, 37, for the first time since 2018.

The sighting of the friendly pair comes just three weeks after Liam broke off his engagement with Maya Henry.

It’s said that Cheryl was a comfort and a voice of reason to the One Direction star during his romantic woes.

Liam Payne Shares Rare Video With Son Bear Revealing Sweet Father’s Day Surprise

The ex-X Factor judge and contestant remain close despite their relationship not going the distance – they share a son, Bear, who was born in 2017.

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been pictured together for the first time in three years
Cheryl and Liam Payne have been pictured together for the first time in three years. Picture: PA Images

Cheryl and Liam were romantically involved for over two and a half years, but called it quits in 2018 – they have continued to co-parent their 4-year-old son.

On Wednesday, the famous parents came together to celebrate a family birthday party – seemingly without Bear – in Liam’s hometown of Wolverhampton, as this publication reports.

It’s reported that the famous exes got on swimmingly at the event, they’ve remained friendly as they navigate parenting Bear as a separated couple.

As the 'Strip That Down' and 'Call My Name' singers left the gathering they were photographed leaving together in a shared car.

Liam Payne splits from fiancé of over a year, Maya Henry
Liam Payne splits from fiancé of over a year, Maya Henry. Picture: PA Images

Liam Payne and model Maya, 20, got engaged last year after their relationship blossomed in lockdown – however, they parted ways in early June, 10 months after he proposed.

When talking about his relationships the dad of one said: “I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships.”

He continued: “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for the both of us. I hope she’s happy.”

Cheryl and Liam Payne share a son, Bear.
Cheryl and Liam Payne share a son, Bear. Picture: Liam Payne/Instagram

In the following weeks from the split the 27-year-old hit-maker was spotted out and about sporting a new bleached hairdo.

Now, nearly a month since the young couple called it quits, Liam is throwing himself into family life in his hometown with the mother of his child.

