Cheryl Was Liam Payne’s ‘Voice Of Reason’ In Maya Henry Split Amid Their 'Close' Bond

Cheryl is said to have been vocal in guiding Liam Payne through Maya Henry split. Picture: @cherylofficial/Instagram/PA

By Capital FM

Liam Payne revealed earlier this month that he and his girlfriend Maya Henry had called off their engagement and his ex Cheryl is said to have been comforting him throughout their split.

Cheryl is said to have guided ex Liam Payne through his relationship troubles in his split from Maya Henry.

According to this publication, the 37-year-old songstress spoke with the former One Direction star about his romance after noticing that “something wasn’t right”.

Liam Payne Is Making A Short Film About Alcoholics Anonymous Experience

Cheryl, who shares son Bear with Liam, is said to have been his “voice of reason” throughout as his choices have a “direct impact” on their 4-year-old son.

A source said: “Things had been going wrong with Maya for a while, and the engagement had just made things worse.”

Cheryl was the 'voice of reason' in Liam Payne's split from Maya Henry. Picture: @cherylofficial/Instagram

Cheryl and Liam Payne split in 2018. Picture: PA

They continued: “As soon as they started planning the wedding, it went sour, as Liam was feeling the pressure to change a lot of things in his life.

"It was Cheryl, who was telling him that if he wasn’t happy, then he needed to ‘grow a set’ and speak out.

"She saw it as her responsibility to be the voice of reason, as Liam’s choices have a direct impact on Bear."

Liam confirmed his split from 21-year-old Maya earlier this month in a candid chat for Steve Barlett’s podcast Diary of a CEO.

Cheryl and Liam Payne are co-parenting their son, Bear. Picture: @cherylofficial/Instagram

Liam Payne and Maya Henry ended their engagement earlier this month. Picture: PA

He said: “I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships.”

In recent months, Liam has been praising ex Cheryl for being “the best person to co-parent with” and explained that they’re “closer than ever”.

In an interview with Glamour back in April, Liam said: “Cheryl is literally the best person to co-parent with. No stress involved. It's very, very relaxed, and we spend a lot of time on FaceTime.

"And it's been really lovely, and I'm closer to them than I've ever been before, actually, which is really, really nice.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital